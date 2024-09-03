Apparel Group, global retail leader, is proud to announce signing a partnership agreement with esteemed British heritage and lifestyle brand, Barbour. This strategic alliance will see Barbour make its debut in six key markets: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar. The first Barbour store is set to open in Dubai by the Spring of 2025.

Barbour is a prestigious 5th generation family owned British heritage and lifestyle brand. Established in 1894 in South Shields in the North East of England, the company celebrates its 130th anniversary this year.

As part of this new partnership, Barbour will introduce its distinctive offerings to the GCC with a dedicated “52 Weeks All-Summer Collection,” designed specifically for the region. This collection will complement Barbour’s iconic wax and quilt ranges, ensuring a comprehensive presentation of the brand’s renowned styles and bestsellers.

Apparel Group CEO, Neeraj Teckchandani, expressed: “We are immensely proud to embark on this exciting partnership with Barbour. This alliance represents a significant milestone for Apparel Group as we introduce this iconic British brand to the GCC. We are confident that Barbour’s timeless heritage and distinguished collections will resonate strongly with our customers, and we look forward to showcasing its unique offerings across the region. This collaboration marks a new chapter in our commitment to delivering exceptional brands and experiences to our markets.”

Neil Parker, Managing Director, Global Distributors, Barbour commented: “I am delighted that Barbour will be working with the Apparel Group as our exclusive distributor partner. They are one of the major retail groups within the region and their experience and knowledge in this market will be invaluable as we prepare to open our first store in Dubai for Spring 2025. Barbour’s expansion into new markets within the Middle East is part of the company’s global growth strategy. We are excited to be able to offer new customers within the region a timeless wardrobe of lifestyle clothing and accessories, inspired by our British heritage and the unique values of the British countryside.”

About Barbour

Originally established by John Barbour in 1894 in South Shields in the North East of England to provide outerwear to fishermen, sailors and mariners to protect them from the worst of the British weather, today Barbour offers a complete wardrobe of clothes, accessories and footwear for men, women and children. Shirts, knitwear, trousers, footwear and accessories are now just as much in demand as Barbour’s iconic outerwear.

Forever synonymous with the British countryside, Barbour’s collections now span from the best practical country clothing to fashion-forward lifestyle collections. To this day Barbour’s ranges continue to be inspired by the company’s archives which date back to 1910 – each season classic designs are re-interpreted into modern, contemporary silhouettes.

A family-owned 5th generation brand established 130 years ago, Barbour is a global success story sold in over 55 countries worldwide including Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the US and Japan. In 2020, Barbour launched Wax for Life, an overarching name for all of Barbour’s wax services designed to encourage customers to extend the life of their jackets. Wax for Life includes Re-waxing and Repairs first introduced in 1921 and Re-Loved, an upcycling circularity initiative taking jackets that owners no longer have a need for, cleaning re-waxing and repairing them, thus extending the life of the jackets. In May 2024, Dame Margaret Barbour as the Grantee was granted a Royal Warrant of Appointment to HM The King as manufacturers of outerwear, clothing, footwear and accessories.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,200+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC – Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia & Kuwait but also strategically expanded its reach to thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the company's versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

