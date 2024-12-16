Saudi Arabia - The Saudi Retail Forum 2024 ignited transformative conversations on the retail landscape in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region. Held on December 10 at the JW Marriott Hotel Riyadh, the event brought together retail industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

Adding to this momentous occasion, Apparel Group was honored with seven prestigious awards at the RetailME Awards 2024. These accolades underscore Apparel Group’s relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and commitment to its audiences and partners, further solidifying its position as a leader in the global retail landscape. This recognition highlights their strides in sustainability, technological advancement, and impactful brand campaigns, reflecting its vision to inspire and empower communities across the region.

Awards:

Corporate - Responsible Retailer of the Year Award

Corporate - Tech Adaptor of the Year Award

Athletes Co. - Retailer of the Year Award

Rituals - Brand Campaign of the Year in Beauty Award

Dune London - Brand Campaign of the Year Award

Allo Beirut - Brand Campaign of the Year Award

The Saudi Retail Forum serves as a dynamic platform for the retail community to share insights, address challenges, and explore innovative solutions. Aligned with Vision 2023, the forum focuses on empowering local retailers while integrating global strategies, positioning itself as a key driver of transformation in Saudi Arabia's retail landscape.

Among the esteemed speakers at SRF 2024, Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, and Hesham Almekkawi, CEO of Tim Hortons - Middle East, brought their unique perspectives to the forefront. Teckchandani emphasized Apparel Group’s ongoing commitment to innovation and its vision to redefine the future of retail in the region.

Neeraj Teckchandani, Apparel Group CEO, said, "At Apparel Group, we firmly believe in the power of collaboration and innovation as catalysts for growth and transformation within the retail sector. SRF 2024 served as a pivotal platform for industry leaders and visionaries to come together, exchange groundbreaking ideas, and collectively shape the future of retail.”

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,300+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 24,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC – Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia & Kuwait but also strategically expanded its reach to thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the company's versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its owners: Founder and Chairwoman Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved, both have taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

