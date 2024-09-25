Dubai: Apparel Group, leading global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, has once again proven its excellence as a leader in the retail industry by winning the prestigious Superbrands Award for 2024.The Superbrands Award serves as a strong affirmation of a brand's exceptional standing, representing quality, innovation, and credibility—attributes that Apparel Group fully embodies. The 20th Annual Superbrands Tribute Event, was held on September 19th, 2024, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Dubai M Square Hotel.

In addition to that, nine Apparel Group brands have been awarded Superbrands status, further highlighting the strength of The Apparel Group portfolio. The honoured brands—Aldo, Calvin Klein, Dune London, Levi’s, R&B, Skechers, Steve Madden, Tim Hortons, and Tommy Hilfiger—demonstrate their commitment to exceeding expectations everyday across various categories. It’s a tremendous honour to have such deserving brands recognized, showcasing their dedication to quality and innovation in the marketplace.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, commented on the achievement: “At Apparel Group, we are dedicated to exceeding customer expectations and making a meaningful impact in our industry. This award not only validates our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation but also inspires us to set even higher standards and achieve greater milestones. I am incredibly proud of the nine brands within our portfolio that have earned Superbrands status; their recognition reflects our collective commitment to quality and innovation.”

This award bears witness to Apparel Group’s exceptional ability to grow and succeed in a competitive market, reinforcing its status as a leading brand in the global fashion and lifestyle industry. Demonstrating Apparel Group’s unique ability to resonate with customers, offering brands and experiences that stand out in the marketplace.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,300+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 24,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC – Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia & Kuwait but also strategically expanded its reach to thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the company's versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

