Riyadh, KSA: Apparel Group, the leading global fashion, and lifestyle retail conglomerate, recently marked a significant achievement by securing six prestigious awards at the Images RetailME Awards KSA 2023. Held at the Fairmont Riyadh on December 18, this gala event honored the best and brightest in the retail industry, celebrating innovation, best practices, and excellence across various retail sectors.

Hosted by Images RetailME, the Images RetailME Awards KSA are highly regarded for benchmarking retail industry standards, recognizing the efforts of those who challenge to innovate and excel. Apparel Group's brands stood out, winning in the following categories:

ASICS for the Most Admired Retail Launch of the Year

Cold Stone Creamery named the Most Admired Experiential Retailer

Skechers as the Most Admired Retailer of the Year

Steve Madden recognized for the Most Admired Retail Transformation

Tim Hortons for the Most Admired Brand Campaign in Food & Beverage

TOMS awarded the Most Admired Responsible Retailer

In October 2023, Apparel Group secured the top position in five key categories at the Images RetailME Awards 2023 hosted in Dubai, UAE. The accolades received in both the UAE and KSA emphasize Apparel Group's unwavering dedication in the GCC region. This recognition further underscores the company's commitment to groundbreaking initiatives and innovative strategies within the retail sector. The awards ceremony attracted nominations from prominent retail leaders across the KSA region, highlighting those who have pushed boundaries with inventive concepts and cutting-edge technologies.

Commenting on this significant achievement, Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, articulated his vision and leadership perspective. "These accolades transcend mere awards; they serve as indicators of our strategic foresight in reshaping the retail landscape. Our steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence remains unwavering, extending beyond the GCC and into broader horizons. The acknowledgement in such a prestigious forum underscores our role as a catalyst in shaping the future of retail. This recognition fuels our drive to persistently set higher standards and lead the industry with groundbreaking initiatives.”

With this achievement, Apparel Group has further solidified its position as a leader in the retail industry, setting a benchmark for innovation and excellence.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt.

Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/