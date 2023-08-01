Apparel Group’s strategic expansion solidifies its presence in the global market with the inauguration of 21 stores of the most luxurious brands like Steve Madden, R&B, Skechers, Bath & Bodyworks and Beverly Hills Polo Club.

Apparel Group, a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry, redefines the retail industry in MENA through multiple expansion ventures and store openings.

During the month, Apparel Group has launched new stores in India for of Bath & Bodyworks, R&B, and Beverly Hills Polo Club. Followed by the initiation of the new Skechers, marking it the 6th store in Oman. While Beverly Hills Polo Club, Crocs, R&B, Birkenstock, Dune London, Skechers, and Steve Madden continues their strong foothold in KSA. Steve Madden, Hush Puppies and Aéropostale continue to weave its influence in Kuwait

Apparel Group continues to expand its presence in the retail industry all over the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and India as they pioneer the standing of internationally esteemed brands such as Steve Madden, Aldo, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Tim Hortons, Skechers, Forrest Essentials, LC Waikiki, and R&B. The group strategic expansion process reflects the vision and forward-thinking mentality of its leadership.

Mr. Neeraj Teckchandani advocated his delight in the success of this month and stated “ At Apparel Group, we are dedicated to providing the best retail experience and extending it existing and new regions. It is an honour to impart the commitment that we live by each day as well as solidify our team’s devotion to making our fashion and lifestyle legacy accessible to more customers.”

The brand-new stores have been launched in these corresponding locations:

Bath and Bodyworks, Bangalore, India – Forum Falcon City Bath & Bodyworks, Delhi, India – Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden Beverly Hills Polo Club, Bangalore India – Forum Falcon City Beverly Hills Polo Club, Jeddah, KSA – Obhur Mall Crocs, Jeddah, KSA – The Village Mall Hush Puppies, Kuwait, – The Avenues Inglot, Bangalore, India – Forum Falcon City La Vie en Rose, Dehli, India – Mall of India R&B, Ajman, UAE – Ajman Boulevard R&B, Bangalore, India – Phoenix Market City R&B, Calicut, India – Gokulam Galleria R&B, Jeddah, KSA – The Village Mall R&B, Manaman, Bahrain – Dana Mall Skechers, Jeddah, KSA – The Village Mall Skechers, Salalah, Oman - Salalah Grand Mall Steve Madden, Damman, KSA – Dareen Mall Steve Madden, Kuwait – The Avenues Asics, Jeddah, KSA – Red Sea Mall Aéropostale, KSA – Al Othaim Mall Birkenstock, Kuwait, The Avenues Dune London, Jeddah, KSA – The Village Mall

The inception of these newly opened stores cements the Mission and Vision that Apparel Group is committed to delivering to all customers in the GCC and Asia, to exceed expectations every day.

Learn more about Apparel Group and its brands at: https://apparelglobal.com/en/

-Ends-

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a leading powerhouse in the fashion and lifestyle industry residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2025+ retail stores and 80+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/