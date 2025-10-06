Dubai, UAE – Apparel Group, a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, has launched JKOSMEC, a trusted name in Korean beauty, across major UAE hypermarkets including Carrefour.

Known for its skin-friendly, results-driven formulations, JKOSMEC combines advanced Korean skincare technology with naturally sourced ingredients. Its range offers targeted solutions for hydration, brightening, and anti-ageing, all produced in CGMP and ISO-certified facilities.

The products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, low in alcohol, and use allergen-free fragrances, with marine collagen replacing porcine-derived alternatives, a formulation aligned with GCC market preferences.

This launch is part of Apparel Group’s strategy to meet the region’s growing demand for high-quality, affordable skincare by introducing leading international brands into everyday shopping destinations. By placing JKOSMEC in hypermarkets, the Group ensures easy access for a wide base of beauty-conscious consumers, bringing premium K-Beauty directly into their weekly shopping experience.

"At Apparel Group, we are committed to bringing world-class beauty to our customers in the most accessible way," said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. "JKOSMEC offers premium K-Beauty that customers can now find in their everyday shopping destinations."

JKOSMEC is now available at Carrefour hypermarkets and select retail outlets across the UAE.

About JKOSMEC

JKOSMEC is a Korean skincare brand renowned for combining advanced K-Beauty technology with naturally sourced, skin-friendly ingredients. Manufactured in CGMP and ISO-certified facilities, its products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, and tailored to meet diverse skincare needs, including hydration, brightening, and anti-ageing. Now brought to the GCC by Apparel Group, JKOSMEC offers premium quality at accessible prices.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,300+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.

About JKOSMEC:

Founded in Seoul, JKOSMEC was created with a clear goal in mind: to make high-quality Korean beauty products accessible and affordable for everyone. Harnessing the power of carefully selected ingredients, JKOSMEC addresses various skin concerns and helps maintain radiant, smooth, and healthy-looking skin. Guided by the mission to deliver "great quality at affordable prices" and the vision of "the best in beauty—efficacy, safety, and accessibility," JKOSMEC offers effortless skincare solutions for all.

Website: https://www.jkosmec.com/