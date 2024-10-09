Dubai, UAE – Apparel Group, global retail and lifestyle conglomerate, is proud to announce that Rituals Cosmetics has been awarded the prestigious title of Most Admired Retailer – Beauty & Wellness for the second consecutive year at the RetailME Awards 2024. This award stands as a testament to the countless hours of dedication, innovation, and unwavering belief invested by the remarkable team and customers in making Rituals Cosmetics a beloved brand across the Middle East.

With the GCC being a key market for the brand, Rituals has successfully launched seven new stores across the region in 2024 and continues its strategic expansion plans. The brand aims to reach as many customers as possible across the region, enhancing its presence and accessibility. Each new store has met with enthusiastic responses from consumers, reflecting a growing desire for Rituals Cosmetics’ unique offerings. The success of campaigns like The Ritual of Yozakura demonstrates the strong connection between the brand and its community, indicating a significant demand for Rituals Cosmetics.

As the brand continues to grow, this recognition only reaffirms its commitment to elevate everyday moments into extraordinary experiences. The brand expresses gratitude for the honor and looks forward to further establishing Rituals Cosmetics a household name in the region.

Apparel Group CEO Neeraj Teckchandani commented on the award, “Winning the Most Admired Retailer for Beauty and Wellness award for the second consecutive year is a reflection of Rituals Cosmetics' alignment with Apparel Group's broader vision to lead in the region's retail sector. This achievement underscores our focus on long-term growth through innovative customer experiences and strategic partnerships.”

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,300+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 24,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC – Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & Kuwait but also strategically expanded its reach to thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the company's versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

About Rituals Cosmetics

Rituals Cosmetics is a brand dedicated to sustainable and personal wellbeing in the beauty luxury industry. As a foremost founder of integrating bath, body and home care into a single portfolio, Rituals embraces the lifestyle of transforming everyday routines into more meaningful moments. Each product is inspired by an ancient tradition allowing you to find happiness in the smallest of things. With an expansive innovation portfolio in body care, home fragrances, natural skin care and home wear, Rituals invites the consumer to enrich their world with wellbeing moments. Founded in Amsterdam in 2000, Rituals has since been established as a global industry expert in over 36 countries present in vibrant cities such as London, Paris and Hong Kong with more than 1000 stores, 3480 shop-in-shops, 5 body spas and world’s first Mind Spa. Dedicated to its Clean, Conscious and Caring approach, Rituals is a proud Certified B CorporationTM. As part of Rituals’ commitment to continuously improve its social & environmental impact, the brand is focused on 90% natural origin formulas and packaging that’s either refillable, recyclable or made of recycled material. Next to that, Rituals is an avid supporter of 3 charities. In a world of luxury brands, Rituals aims to be the forerunner in the luxury standard of bringing beauty and wellbeing together in a sustainable future. For more information, please visit www.rituals.com.

