New R&B Store Showcases Fall Winter ‘24 Collection with Exclusive Offers

Dubai: Apparel Group’s homegrown brand R&B has opened its 29th store in the UAE at BurJuman Mall, offering customers a vast new space of 13,000 square feet filled with fashion-forward selections featuring R&B’s latest fall winter collection, featuring more than 10,000 unique styles across men’s, women’s, children’s apparel, accessories, and footwear.

With a thoughtfully designed layout, the expansive store provides an immersive shopping experience that brings R&B’s latest trends to life, all under one roof. The fall winter collection includes cozy knitwear, statement outerwear, seasonal accessories, and a range of essentials perfect for the colder months, catering to a variety of tastes and styles.

Nilesh Ved, Founder and Chairman of AppCorp commented on the expansion, “With the opening of our latest store at BurJuman Mall, R&B reinforces its strategy of bringing accessible, high-quality fashion to the heart of bustling retail hubs in the region. Our winter collection of over 10,000 styles caters to the diverse tastes of our customers, positioning R&B as a top choice for trend-conscious fashion shoppers across the region.”

The new BurJuman Mall store highlights R&B’s dedication to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction. With a wide selection and spacious environment, the 29th R&B location is set to be a favourite destination for shoppers seeking trendy, versatile pieces this season.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,300+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 24,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC – Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia & Kuwait but also strategically expanded its reach to thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the company's versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://www.apparelgroup.com/en/

About R&B

The fastest growing value & lifestyle fashion brand in the Middle East & India. R&B was Launched in Oman-Muscat Grand Mall in Oct 2012 and has a strong presence with over 90 plus stores across 7 countries. R&B is constantly striving and launching a new store every month, spread across 1,000,000 area sq. ft. R&B offers quality clothing at affordable prices across the GCC & India region. Our team of in-house designers ensures we are always ahead of the latest trends, creating great new looks for every season. We currently feature in OMAN, UAE, QATAR, BAHRAIN, KUWAIT,KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA & INDIA. Our global experience allows us to deliver a brand and product ideally suited for diverse markets with varying customer requirements.