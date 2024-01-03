Dubai, UAE – Apparel Group, a renowned global leader in fashion and lifestyle retail, has been distinguished with the prestigious 5-Star Award from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM). This recognition is a testament to the Group’s unwavering commitment to excellence, strategic foresight, and a culture that fosters innovation and quality in the dynamic global retail sector.

Apparel Group, with its expansive portfolio of over 85 brands and 2100+ stores across four continents, has been a driving force in redefining the retail and fashion landscape. The Group’s success is anchored in its strategic market analysis, robust business focus, and an agile approach that adapts swiftly to market dynamics. Central to this success is a culture that values performance, encourages experimentation, and acknowledges exceptional achievements, laying the foundation for sustainable growth.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, remarked on this prestigious achievement, "Receiving the EFQM 5-Star recognition is a significant milestone that encapsulates our strategic journey towards excellence. It celebrates our commitment to innovation and our dedication to redefine the industry standards. At Apparel Group, we are focused on delivering exceptional value and experiences to our customers, driven by our strategic vision. This award is a recognition of our unwavering commitment to excellence and the strategic initiatives that continue to propel us forward in the global market."

The European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) is a not-for-profit organization, providing a unique framework that encourages and recognises organizations for their commitment to continuous improvement and organizational excellence. The EFQM 5-Star Award is one of the highest honors, acknowledging businesses that demonstrate an exceptional level of operational excellence and a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation.

Apparel Group’s innovative practices, including the integration of digital and physical retail experiences ('Phygital' store), advanced employee training programs, and strategic analytics, have been instrumental in enhancing customer satisfaction and driving business success.

This prestigious accolade from EFQM reinforces Apparel Group's position as an industry leader committed to maintaining high international standards in its operations. It marks another step in Apparel Group's journey towards setting global benchmarks in retail and fashion.

For more information about Apparel Group and its commitment to excellence and innovation, visit https://apparelglobal.com/en/

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt.

Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

