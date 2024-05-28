Expanding Across the GCC: Allo Beirut to Open 25-30 Stores in the Next Five Years

Riyadh, KSA – Apparel Group, a leading retail and lifestyle conglomerate, is thrilled to announce the expansion of Allo Beirut into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), launching its first store in the vibrant district of Olaya, Riyadh. Following a successful tenure in Dubai, the Lebanese street food brand is poised to charm food enthusiasts across the GCC, with plans to open four stores this year and targeting 25-30 more over the next five years.

Echoing the nostalgia of Beirut's golden age, the 1940s to 1960s, Allo Beirut’s aesthetic marries a contemporary take on 1960s Levantine design with vibrant Middle Eastern pop culture elements. The design of the store recreates the feel of a bustling Beirut street corner, offering a mix of traditional food stalls and modern dining experiences that cater to a cosmopolitan clientele.

Allo Beirut prides itself on a diverse menu that spans several categories, including Shawarma, Falafel, Grills, Manakish, and Sandwiches. Designed to cater to every palate, the menu features authentic Lebanese flavors made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. The restaurant is open 24/7, ensuring that it can meet the cravings of customers at any time of day or night, embodying the promise of "Everyone, All Day, Every Day."

"In an era where authenticity and quality define consumer preferences, Allo Beirut is set to carve a niche in the culinary landscape of the GCC," stated Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. "Our expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) represents a strategic step towards introducing a rich Lebanese culinary tradition to a new audience, providing them with an authentic dining experience that is both accessible and enjoyable."

The interactive, open kitchen layout allows guests to watch as their meals are prepared, fostering a lively dining environment that's as engaging as it is appetizing. This approachable setting enhances the dining experience, encouraging repeat visits and creating lasting memories for diners.

As Allo Beirut embarks on this exciting new chapter in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Apparel Group looks forward to bringing Lebanese culinary delights to more diners across the GCC in the coming years. Allo Beirut is set to become a cornerstone of the region’s dining scene, blending tradition with innovation and a commitment to excellence.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2200+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://apparelglobal.com/en/