Apparel Group, a global retail powerhouse, is making waves in Saudi Arabia with the grand opening of three new Clarks stores and the debut of an electrifying summer collection tailored for a youthful audience.

Over the past year, Apparel Group has significantly bolstered Clarks' presence in Saudi Arabia. Following the successful launch in Riyadh’s Granada Mall, Clarks has further solidified its footprint with new stores in Nakheel Mall, Dammam, and the latest addition at Red Sea Mall, Jeddah, opened in July 2024. These strategic openings underscore Apparel Group’s dedication to bringing Clarks’ renowned quality footwear to prime retail destinations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

To complement this expansion, Clarks introduced its latest summer collection in June with a dynamic launch event featuring popular young Saudi actors and actresses. This lively event highlighted Clarks’ refreshed brand image and its efforts to captivate a younger demographic. Under Apparel Group’s guidance, Clarks continues to cater to diverse customer preferences while focusing on engaging the younger generation.

This expansion and the launch of the new summer collection underscore Apparel Group’s strategic vision for Clarks in the Middle East. “Expanding our footprint in Saudi Arabia and introducing fresh, youthful collections align with our vision to meet the evolving demands of our customers,” said Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group. “The new Clarks stores in Dammam and Jeddah, along with their innovative summer collection, are pivotal in our growth and market penetration strategy.”

This milestone celebrates Apparel Group’s expansion strategy and reaffirms its commitment to delivering top-quality footwear while staying at the forefront of the retail landscape in the Middle East.

