APO Group, the leading pan-African communications and news distribution consultancy, has been selected by Emirates, one of the world’s largest international airlines, as its public relations partner of record for Africa with immediate effect.

Under the partnership, APO Group will support Emirates by providing strategic counsel, integrated public relations, and stakeholder engagement in South Africa, Kenya, Tunisia, Uganda, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Congo, Guinea, Tanzania and Egypt. The collaboration is designed to reinforce Emirates’ visibility in the region and ensure consistent, insight-led communications that support brand and commercial objectives.

By leveraging APO Group’s continent-wide network and expertise, Emirates will deepen its connection with pan-African audiences, local media, and industry partners. The appointment reflects Emirates’ continued investment in the continent and its commitment to maintaining a strong and responsive communications presence. It also aligns closely with APO Group's mission of pioneering the future of communication and being the channel for Africa’s voices.