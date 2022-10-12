Khalifa Bin Salman Port, Hidd, Kingdom of Bahrain: APM Terminals launched a strategic project in collaboration with Bahrain Polytechnic, offering students the opportunity to gain hands-on learning in the field of health and safety at the port.

The program gives students the opportunity to gain experience in project management, direct coaching by health and safety professionals, and develop solutions that are could potentially be globally deployed. The 23 students will be participating in three work streams: personal protective equipment (PPE), health & safety induction, and general cargo handling.

About APM Terminals

A.P. Moller - Maersk Group, through APM Terminals B.V. (Netherlands) - a global leader in the management and operation of ports owns majority (64%) of the Company. Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo (Holdings) Co. W.L.L. 16% of its shares and remaining 20% is owned by various corporate and individual shareholders.

Through its multi-purpose and modern port facilities, APM Terminals Bahrain plays a key role in facilitating external trade and marine services through Container Terminal activities, General Cargo, RoRo, Cruise and related port services, thus contributing significantly to Bahrain’s economic growth.

Headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, APM Terminals is uniquely positioned to help both shipping line and landside customers grow their business. Through its global roll-out of real-time digital tools such as Track & Trace and Container Status Notifications, APIs, and Terminal Alerts, APM Terminals is supporting its customers to improve supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability. The 76 terminals in its global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner.

APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller - Maersk Group.

www.apmterminals.com

About Bahrain Polytechnic:

Bahrain Polytechnic has been established by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa by Royal Decree No.65 for the year 2008 to address the need for a skilled Bahraini labor force aimed at supporting economic growth and diversification. Bahrain Polytechnic delivers applied, professional and technical qualifications. Bahrain Polytechnic graduates will be work-ready; they will be confident and competent, aware of what is expected of them in the professional world and be able to perform to their full potentiali.

www.polytechnic.bh

