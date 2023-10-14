Ramallah, Palestine: Mr. Tarek Aggad, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Arab Palestinian Investment Company - APIC, announces the donation of USD 250,000 as urgent and emergency assistance to UNRWA in support of the relief efforts to our people in Gaza during the current difficult circumstances. This donation comes in response to UNRWA's urgent appeal, which was published on 11 October, regarding the urgent need to support its multi-sectoral humanitarian response over the next 90 days. APIC's support will contribute to securing the urgent needs of food, non-food items, medical supplies, shelter, and protection for our people in UNRWA shelters from various parts of the devastated and afflicted Gaza Strip, this includes special attention to the needs of vulnerable groups, including women, children, persons with disabilities, and the elderly.

Aggad called on private sector companies to contribute to providing urgent support to the relief efforts in Gaza during what is truly an unprecedented human tragedy, stressing the need to mobilize maximum efforts to alleviate the suffering of our people and meet their basic needs, especially with the provision of water, food and medicine.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini thanked Mr. Tarek Aggad and the Arab Palestinian Investment Company (APIC) for their immediate and humane show of support to UNRWA. This donation will help us sustain vital services to Palestine refugees at a time the Agency is responding to an unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza.