Ramallah – The Arab Palestinian Investment Company (APIC) and SOS Children's Villages Palestine have renewed their strategic partnership through the signing of a new three-year agreement, marking ten years of collaboration dedicated to supporting children who lost family care and those who are vulnerable. A meeting was held to commemorate this milestone, highlighting APIC’s long-standing commitment as one of the first private sector companies to support SOS Children’s Villages in Palestine.

APIC was also briefed on the organization’s interventions in the Gaza Strip and its ongoing efforts to support families and children in its care, as well as the possibility of providing support by APIC in other aspects.

More than just financial support for family houses within and outside the SOS Children's Village, sponsoring 24 children until the age of independence and graduation over the past ten years; APIC’s partnership with SOS has evolved into a holistic collaboration that aligns with APIC’s strategic approach to support its communities. In addition to funding, APIC provides in kind donations such as the installation of the solar panel system in the Children’s Village in Bethlehem reducing the operating cost of the village, internship opportunities for SOS beneficiaries and graduates – where two female beneficiaries interned at the Medical Supplies and Services Company in 2024, benefiting from training opportunities and ongoing engagement to equip young people with the skills and experience needed for a successful future.

Mr. Tarek Aggad, CEO and Chairman of APIC, emphasized the importance of this partnership: "APIC maintains its support of the communities where it operates using a proactive approach, this has been reflected in the partnership with SOS Children’s Villages, not only through financial contributions but also by providing opportunities that empower young people to build better futures. Our collaboration reflects our core values of social responsibility and sustainable impact, and we are proud to renew this agreement for another three years."

Mr. Mohammad Hamdan, Director of Fund Development and Communications at SOS Children’s Villages expressed gratitude for APIC’s continued support, stating: "APIC has been a pioneer in the private sector’s involvement with SOS, going beyond traditional sponsorship to create real opportunities for our youth. This partnership sets a strong example of how businesses can play a vital role in social development. We look forward to continuing this journey together to provide children and young adults with the care, education, and skills they need to thrive."

As APIC and SOS embark on the next phase of their collaboration, both organizations reaffirm their shared commitment to empowering the most vulnerable children and young people, ensuring they have the support and resources necessary for a bright and secure future.