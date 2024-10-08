Dubai, United Arab EmiratesFour Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road and Bur Dubai is pleased to announce the promotion of Anton Oganesyan to the position of Complex Hotel Manager. In this new role, Anton will oversee all aspects of hotel operations, ensuring a seamless guest experience while upholding the high standards of service for which the Four Points brand is known.

With a solid foundation in hospitality, Anton has been a vital part of the Four Points team, previously serving as Director of Operations. During his tenure, he honed his skills in operational management, team leadership, and strategic planning.

His prior experience as Director of Food & Beverage allowed him to showcase his expertise in food and beverage management, driving both quality and profitability for the hotel.

“Anton’s diverse experience and passion for hospitality make him a dynamic leader,” said Karolina Paliszewska, General Manager at Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road and Bur Dubai. “We are excited to see him take on this new role and play a key part in developing and implementing strategies that align with the vision of our hotel.”

A strong advocate for sustainability, Anton has also championed eco-friendly initiatives throughout the hotel. Under his leadership, the team has introduced energy-efficient systems, waste reduction strategies, and sustainable operational practices, significantly minimizing the property’s environmental footprint.

“I am honored to step into the role of Hotel Manager and to work with such a dedicated team,” said Anton Oganesyan, Complex Hotel Manager of Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road and Bur Dubai. “Together, we will continue to innovate and enhance our guest offerings while prioritizing sustainability and exceptional service across both our venues.”

With Anton at the helm, the hotel looks forward to a future marked by continued excellence and memorable experiences for all guests. His commitment to service quality and responsible practices will be key in navigating the challenges of the hospitality industry while upholding the Four Points brand's values.

