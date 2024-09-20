Dubai, UAE: The organizers of the upcoming AIRTAXI World Congress are coming together with official Host Partner Air Chateau and Showcase Partner Unified Aviation to deliver a unique Market Showcase to the final day of the Congress on 10 October. eVTOL companies have until Monday 23 September to confirm their participation and join the line up.



Taking place at the Air Chateau Dubai Helipark, VIP Observers from airlines and new start-up air taxi operators, plus many more decision makers, will be treated to a flying display which will be focused on operations in six key markets: Saudi Arabia, The Maldives, India, the Aegean islands, London and the UK. Through this unique format, Showcase will ultimately help to generate interest and orders for AIRTAXI manufacturers.



“We are excited to present our first ever Market Showcase, said AIRTAXI World Congress President Mike Howarth. “We are able to accept at least one more company to fly but they must reach out immediately to meet permit application deadline.”



The Market Showcase, runs from 1000 hrs to 1500 hrs including lunch on the final day of the Congress at the Air Chateau Dubai Helipark, featuring:



• Dubai Special Market Showcase – Dubai Test Flights

• India Market Showcase – Truly Unlimited Potential

• Island Nations Showcase – Focus on Maldives and Aegean

• UK Market Showcase – A Virtually Untapped Opportunity

• 2025 Market Showcase Preview

• UAE Market Showcase – 2025 Set to be the year?



Airlines and start-up operators will include Saudi Arabian Airlines, Maldivian, Jet Set Go, United Airlines, NASJET, Emirates, Interglobe/IndiGo, Gulf Air, Air India, Freebird Airlines, LunaJets, Philippines Airlines, Etihad, Turkish Airlines, and Thai Airways.

OEMs interested in the remaining slot should contact Xiaoman Huang immediately, Event Director of Airtaxi Market Showcase: xiaoman@airtaximarketshowcase.com.

AIRTAXI World Congress will be held from 07-09 October at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Conference & Exhibition Centre.



The fifth annual edition of AIRTAXI World Congress is the only Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)-focused event enabling OEMs to connect and engage with the most diverse global audience of airlines, operators, airports, suppliers, analysts, media, tourism boards, regulators, investors, and potential aircraft buyers.



Contact: Xiaoman Huang, Event Director of Airtaxi Market Showcase: xiaoman@airtaximarketshowcase.com; Stefan Crossland, Director of Flight Operations: Stefan@airtaxiworldcongress.com



Mike Howarth, President of AIRTAXI World Congress: Mike Howarth | LinkedIn

Media wishing to attend the event, please contact: pressoffice@auroratheagency.com



Media Contacts

communications@emeraldmedia.co.uk Alison Chambers / Liz Danner - UK

press@auroratheagency.com Albert Alba, Liz Bamford - Dubai



For regular updates on speakers, Showcase event and partners follow AIRTAXI World Congress (airtaxiworldcongress.com)



Media: Newsroom@airtaxiworldcongress.com



LinkedIn: AIRTAXI World Congress: | X @AIRTAXICongress

