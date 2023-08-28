Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Fresh Del Monte in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. https://me.freshdelmonte.com/

Commenting on the launch, Racha El Aawar, Director of Marketing MENA said: “From functionality and appearance to easy navigation, we redesigned our new website to showcase our new brand identity, creating a user-friendly space to connect us with consumers. In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, enhancing our online presence can increase brand awareness and visibility, and boost customer engagement and overall growth. To further expand our business and better serve the market, we are always looking for fresh ideas and exploring new business opportunities to add value to the communities we serve, ‘making fresh healthy food for all’.”

The new website highlights the company’s ongoing achievements, goals, and growing products portfolio, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and continued impact in the fast-moving MENA market. It also allows Fresh Del Monte to cater to customer inquiries and issues more effectively. With enhanced content, faster and fully responsive layout, the website provides visitors with a simple way to discover more resources and information on the services and delicious food and beverages that make eating healthfully effortless – anytime and anywhere.

We encourage you all to visit and explore the site! https://me.freshdelmonte.com/

Fresh Del Monte in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and value-added fruits and vegetables and other fresh produce, ultra-fresh beverages and prepared food, refining the market and providing solutions for healthy eating. The Company’s agricultural and manufacturing practices are validated by local and international standards in sustainability, quality, food safety, and social accountability and comply with all applicable laws. The Company markets its products under the Del Monte® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 135 years. MENA is an indirect subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Racha El Aawar, Regional Marketing Director, MENA,

RElaawar@FreshDelmonte.com