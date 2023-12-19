Abu Dhabi: Animal lovers are in for an exciting experience at Umm Al Emarat Park as they will get the chance to interact and learn about birds of prey, parrots, snakes and other reptiles. Held in collaboration with Al Ain Zoo, this season’s animal barn pop-up starting December 22nd all the way through mid-January will give visitors the special opportunity to interact and take pictures with their favorite animals.

Guests will get to experience the thrill of meeting and interacting with birds of prey and reptiles to gain insights on these wonderful creatures from their skilled handlers. take photos and engage in conversations with their keepers. Happening on December 22-23 and 29-30 from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

The experience will return to Umm Al Emarat Park on January 5-6 and 12-13 from 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM.

In addition to the animal barn pop-up, Umm Al Emarat Park is home to a few animals including much-loved ponies, a camel, rabbits, tortoises, pygmy goats and emus, at the Animal Barn which Al Ain Zoo looks after. Young visitors could partake in camel and pony rides or feed their favorite animals too.

Notes:

The Birds of Prey pop-up on 22-23 / 29-30 December and 5-6 / 12-13 January from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

The Parrot pop-up on 22-23 / 29-30 December and 5-6 / 12-13 January from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

The Reptile pop-up on 22-23 / 29-30 December and 5-6 / 12-13 January from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

About Umm Al Emarat Park

Umm Al Emarat Park, formerly known as Mushrif Central Park, was first opened to visitors in 1982. It is one of the oldest and largest urban Parks in Abu Dhabi, centrally located on 15th Street between Airport Road and Karamah Street. The Park was originally known as Mushrif Park and the entrance was exclusive to ladies and children.

In January 2013, Umm Al Emarat Park was closed for redevelopment over a period of 24 months. The overall design of the new Park honors the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May he rest in peace) and his vision of preserving the United Arab Emirates’ cultural and natural history. Furthermore, the vision supports the platform for ‘education through recreation’ for various age groups, opportunities for different community sectors to implement their common goals, promotes an active lifestyle that contributes to a healthy society, and encourages the dynamic local culture, heritage, and tradition. Sustainability has also been a core focus of the Park’s design; the projects team took on the challenge of salvaging over 200 existing mature trees that were over 20 years old. After extensive redevelopment, the Park reopened to the public on March 20th, 2015. The opening weekend attracted a record of 25,000 visitors.

