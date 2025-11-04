Following a series of successful collaborations, from AppGallery and HarmonyOS to the integration of the Anghami application into Huawei’s HMS for Car platform, both brands continue to redefine how audiences experience music across devices

Dubai, UAE: Anghami, the region’s leading music and entertainment platform, and Huawei, a global technology leader in smart devices and innovation, celebrate a five-year partnership that has transformed how audiences across the region experience music.

Anghami has expanded its presence across Huawei’s ecosystem of devices, from smartphones and wearables to connected cars, beginning with its onboarding on Huawei’s AppGallery and evolving into a full-fledged cross-scenario experience.

In continuation of the successful partnership, Anghami launched its first HarmonyOS smartwatch app in 2021, giving users control over playback and discovery directly from their wrist, one of the region’s earliest integrations between a music streaming platform and a smartwatch.

Earlier this year, Anghami took this collaboration a step further by embedding the Anghami application directly into vehicles powered by Huawei’s HMS for Car, enabling users to access the full app experience from their in-car dashboards. Additionally, Anghami also released an enhanced version of its app for the HUAWEI WATCH 5, powered by HarmonyOS 5.

Together, these developments demonstrate how Anghami and Huawei continue to expand across connected touchpoints, allowing listeners to enjoy their favorite Arabic and international tracks seamlessly at home, on the move, and on the road.

“Working with Huawei over the past five years has allowed us to transform the way people connect with music,” said Choucri Khairallah, Chief Business Officer at Anghami. “Together, we’ve brought Anghami into more moments of our users’ daily lives, whether they’re checking their watch, driving to work, or relaxing at home, with experiences that feel effortless and personal.”

“Our partnership with Anghami reflects Huawei’s commitment to empowering regional innovators through technology. By connecting Anghami’s locally loved content with our ecosystem of devices, from smartphones and wearables to cars, we’re bringing smarter, more personal entertainment to millions of users across the Middle East and Africa,” said William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation.

Since then, both brands have continued to innovate, focusing on user experience and meaningful technology partnerships. Through Huawei’s growing ecosystem of smartphones, watches, and connected cars, Anghami has been able to deliver seamless music experiences that are also culturally relevant to audiences across the region.

About Anghami

The first, most-established and fastest-growing music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, Anghami is the go-to destination for Arabic and International music, podcasts, and entertainment. With an extensive ecosystem of music, podcasts, events, and more, Anghami provides the tools for anyone to create, curate, and share their voice with the world. Launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA to digitize the region’s music. Today, it has the largest catalog comprising more than 100 million songs and licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists, and global distributors, available for 120 million registered users. Anghami has established 40+ telco partnerships to facilitate subscriptions and customer acquisitions, in parallel to building long-term relationships with, and featuring music from, major music labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group, and the Merlin Network. Anghami is constantly licensing and producing new and original content.

Anghami also operates OSN+, the region’s leading local premium streaming service, featuring an incredible lineup of exclusive global and local, curated content. Led by its long-term partnerships with major studios including HBO, NBC Universal, Paramount+, Endeavor Content, MGM, and Sony, the platform ensures the latest content at the same time as the US, including critically acclaimed series and must-see movies, as well as world-class Arabic original content and OSN+ Originals.

OSN+ can be accessed through all your favorite devices, including major TV platforms, all iOS and Android devices, and from the web. Find out more and stream now at www.osnplus.com

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com

About HUAWEI AppGallery - Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

AppGallery is HUAWEI's official app distribution platform and it is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. HUAWEI’s unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience.

HUAWEI’s vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users’ privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being among the top 3 global app marketplaces, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. HUAWEI has partnered with 6 million registered developers across the globe.