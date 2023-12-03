Saleh Tabbakh: We have an exceptional real estate portfolio that focuses on providing the best projects

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Andalusia Court, a prominent real estate development company, proudly announces the appointment of Al Wathba Contracting to spearhead the development of the much-anticipated Maya Luxury Collection project. This collaboration marks the third project of its kind in the market between Andalusia Court and Al Wathba Contracting.

The Maya Luxury Collection project, with an estimated market value of AED 80,000,000, symbolizes a significant milestone for both entities. Saleh Tabakh, the esteemed founder of Andalusia Group, expressed confidence in the partnership, emphasizing Al Wathba's pivotal contribution to their continued success and heralded the contracting company as a reliable and supportive partner.

In response, Eng. Mohamed Abo Oulika, the CEO of Al Wathba Contracting, affirmed the company's commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to forging strong, collaborative partnerships with developers. With over 34 years of market presence, he reiterated Al Wathba's steadfast position as more than just contractors, but as true allies in realizing developers' visions.

Maya Luxury Collection, a captivating addition to the Andalusia profile, will feature exclusive 3 and 5-bedroom townhouses, offering the largest living spaces in the market. Boasting ultra-luxury finishes and a limited number of units, this project promises unparalleled sophistication and distinction.

Reflecting on Andalusia's ethos, Saleh Tabakh emphasized the company's dedication to curating an exceptional real estate portfolio. With a deliberate focus on delivering one meticulously crafted project per year, Andalusia prioritizes synergy with vendors and partners to ensure meticulous attention to detail and exemplary teamwork.

Al Wathba's distinguished track record in delivering high-profile projects affirms their acclaim as a leading contractor in the market. Saleh Tabakh underscored the shared vision with Al Wathba in ensuring optimal equipment for cost-effective maintenance, bolstering landlords' return on investment, and pioneering unparalleled and distinctive real estate offerings to benefit investors.

This collaboration is poised to set new benchmarks in luxury real estate development, with Andalusia and Al Wathba Contracting aligning their expertise and innovative spirit to craft a visionary landmark in the real estate landscape.

About Andalusia Real Estate Investment & Development:

Andalusia Real Estate Investment & Development, based in Dubai, was established in 2019 with the aim of attracting Saudi investments and financial portfolios, for commercial and service investment to the United Arab Emirates.

The group succeeded in attracting a number of Saudi shareholders, and developed its first projects, which is the "Andalusia Courtyard" shopping complex in the Emirate of Dubai.

The group includes a number of companies specialized in real estate development, maintenance, asset management, commercial investment, retail stores, general investments and real estate financing.