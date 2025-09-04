anb capital and Lexham Partners have announced that they are launching a $200 million Growth Fund dedicated exclusively to the MENA region, with a strategic focus on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Fund will back category-defining technology companies at the growth and pre-IPO stages, deploying capital through a combination of secondary transactions and growth equity investments. It will prioritize businesses with strong fundamentals, scalable platforms, and clear alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 digital transformation agenda.

By mobilizing institutional capital at scale, the Fund aims to expand access to growth financing, strengthen the region’s venture ecosystem, and accelerate the development of MENA capital markets.

“The MENA region is entering a golden era for growth investing. We see a powerful combination of entrepreneurial talent, capital inflows, and structural reforms creating exceptional opportunities to back the next generation of category-defining technology companies. This fund gives us the scale to partner with ambitious founders and help them build businesses that can achieve global significance.” — Dominic Perks, Managing Partner, Lexham Partners

About Lexham Partners

Lexham Partners is a London-based venture capital and growth investment firm founded by serial investor Dominic Perks.

We partner with ambitious entrepreneurs to build category-defining companies with global impact. With deep expertise across AI, Deeptech, Healthtech, and Fintech, we invest at key inflection points, providing not only capital but also strategic guidance to help businesses scale and accelerate their growth.

Our portfolio includes pioneering companies such as Pragraf, a graphene technology spin-out from the University of Cambridge; Persimmons, Inc., an AI venture founded by Apple’s former Head of AI; Nexeon, a breakthrough battery technology company based in Oxford; Oxa, a leader in self-driving software; and Atom Bank, one of the UK’s leading digital challenger banks.