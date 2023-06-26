SOCIATE Communications is pleased to announce that Analog Room has joined its client roster.

Analog Room is dedicated to maintaining a steadfast commitment to delivering electronic music of the utmost excellence. With unwavering focus, Analog Room consistently strives to showcase the finest calibre of electronic music to its audience. By prioritising the highest standards of quality, Analog Room aims to provide an exceptional experience for enthusiasts and connoisseurs of this genre. Whether through meticulously curated DJ sets, expertly crafted live performances, or cutting-edge sound production, Analog Room remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence in electronic music.

SOCIATE is thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Analog Room and support their ongoing efforts to promote the eclectic night of electronic dance music.

SOCIATE Communications is a full-service PR and communications firm, with a reputation for delivering results for its clients. For more information about SOCIATE Communications, please visit www.sociate.ae. For more information about Analog Room, please visit http://www.analogroom.com/

About SOCIATE:

SOCIATE, founded in 2015, is a creative communications agency headquartered in Dubai with a creative arm in London, UK. Each vertical of the business is unique - fuelled by a combination of enthusiasm and industry expertise. With its diverse services, SOCIATE caters to a host of local and international clients spanning various industries. 2021 also saw the launch of SOCIATE’s sister agency, SOCIALITE, an Influencer Relationship agency.

