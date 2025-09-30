Amman, Jordan – AnaAkhtar™, an innovative bilingual EdTech platform for social, emotional, and behavioral (SEB) development based in the UAE, has officially launched its full version. Following successful pilots, key partnerships, and accreditation, AnaAkhtar™ is now fully deployed delivering the region’s first dedicated platform focused on SEB development to support students’ growth beyond academics.

The launch was marked by a founders’ meeting at AnaAkhtar’s Amman office, attended by Eman Alotaibi, Hussam Talal Ghazzawi, and Eyad Deeb, the co-founders of AnaAkhtar™.

During the meeting, Omar Abdelhadi, Platform Development Lead, presented the full version of the AnaAkhtar™ platform, showcasing its enhanced bilingual capabilities, unmatched scalability, and deep customization a platform built with the same level of innovation and impact seen in the world’s most valuable EdTech solutions while celebrating the dedication of the team that made this moment possible.

Eman Alotaibi, CEO & Founder, AnaAkhtar™, said: “This is more than a launch it is the moment I carried from idea to vision to reality, a turning point for education in our region. AnaAkhtar™ is not just technology; it is my belief that every child deserves the chance to thrive beyond classrooms and grades. What matters most to me is helping students face the unseen challenges of life not with magic, but with real tools that build resilience, empathy, and responsible decision-making. I am deeply grateful to our team, whose dedication both on site and behind the scenes has turned this dream into reality. Together, we are building a lasting solution: the first bilingual SEB EdTech of its kind in the MENA region designed for our children, our future.”

A New Era of Bilingual SEB Development

AnaAkhtar™’s full deployment delivers a pioneering bilingual SEB EdTech solution built in the region, for the region. With interactive, proactive, and accredited curricula designed around real-life scenarios empowering students, engaging parents, guiding counselors, and strengthening entire school communities across the MENA region.

By blending global research with culturally relevant design, AnaAkhtar™ sets a new standard for how schools and institutions across MENA can support student growth not just academically, but in their social, emotional, and behavioral development.

Hussam Talal Ghazzawi, Co-Founder, AnaAkhtar™, said: “I am proud of this moment. We have invested not only in a platform but in a vision one that creates a unique impact for our region and goes far beyond education as we know it. What makes it especially meaningful to me is that AnaAkhtar™ has been carefully tailored to reflect each culture in our region. That cultural relevance is what gives this platform its true meaning and impact.”

Eyad Deeb, Co-Founder, AnaAkhtar™, said: “This is not just another digital tool. It’s a new type of SEB EdTech one that goes beyond classrooms, beyond grades, and beyond markets. What makes AnaAkhtar™ stand out is that it is both seamless and scalable, designed to grow with institutions and adapt to their needs. It’s something bigger: a transformation in how young people across MENA can thrive.”

Built in MENA, for MENA, AnaAkhtar™ is the first bilingual SEB EdTech platform created in the region to serve the region and today, it stands ready to scale.

About AnaAkhtar™

AnaAkhtar™ is an innovative bilingual SEB EdTech subscription platform transforming school communities across the MENA region. It equips schools with accredited, interactive curricula and proactive tools that enable students to thrive both inside and outside the classroom, with a strong focus on social, emotional, and behavioral (SEB) development.

With its full launch, AnaAkhtar™ is set to expand from Grades 6–12 to Grades 1–12, reaching thousands of students and positioning itself to scale across the region. Built in MENA, for MENA, it is the first bilingual SEB EdTech of its kind — offering schools, partners, and investors a unique opportunity to shape the future of education in the region.