Dubai, UAE — AmiViz, the first B2B enterprise marketplace for the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, was honoured with the esteemed Cybersecurity Distribution Excellence Award at the illustrious Future Security Awards 2024 held in Riyadh.

AmiViz's groundbreaking platform has revolutionised the cybersecurity landscape in the Middle East by providing a comprehensive marketplace explicitly tailored for businesses in the region to access cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. This recognition at the Future Security Awards underscores the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity distribution.

The Cybersecurity Distribution Excellence Award acknowledges AmiViz's exceptional contributions to the industry, recognising its role in facilitating the seamless distribution of cybersecurity products and services across the Middle East. By bridging the gap between cybersecurity providers and businesses, AmiViz has not only facilitated access to advanced security solutions but has also played a pivotal role in strengthening the cybersecurity posture of organisations in the region.

"We are incredibly honoured to receive the Cybersecurity Distribution Excellence Award at the Future Security Awards 2024," said Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz. "This award is a testament to our relentless commitment to advancing cybersecurity in the Middle East and empowering businesses with the tools and solutions they need to protect their digital assets."

The Future Security Awards, held annually, recognize outstanding achievements and innovations in cybersecurity across the Middle East. AmiViz's win underscores its position as a leader in the industry and reinforces its dedication to driving positive change in cybersecurity distribution.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

