Dubai, UAE: AmiViz, the leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, announces a strategic shift towards a more partner-centric approach as it embarks on a comprehensive restructuring initiative. The company, which recently crossed the remarkable milestone of $100+ million in revenue, aims to leverage market intelligence and align its focus on emerging technology trends like AI driven Cybersecurity, and Cloud security solutions to propel significant growth.

With an ambitious goal to propel financial growth from $100 million to $500 million over the next few years, AmiViz is committed to empowering and supporting its channel ecosystem. By enhancing the value proposition for its channel partners and vendors, AmiViz seeks to become the most dominant value-added distributor in the evolving landscape of cybersecurity.

Key Highlights of AmiViz’s Strategic Restructuring:

1. Partner-Centric Approach: AmiViz aims to create a symbiotic ecosystem where channel partners are central to its growth strategy. The company will provide extensive support, resources, and market intelligence to enable partners to thrive in a competitive market.

2. Focus on Emerging Technologies: AmiViz is aligning its strategic focus on key cybersecurity technologies such as AI in Cybersecurity, and Cloud Security, which are poised to drive digital transformation across industries. This alignment ensures that partners have access to cutting-edge solutions and innovations that meet the demands of today's market.

3. Leveraging Market Intelligence: AmiViz has introduced a data-driven business model, utilizing advanced market analysis and intelligence to harness customer insights, maximizing value for channel partners and vendors. By aligning with customer needs, AmiViz will ensure optimal outcomes, enhanced collaboration and better growth opportunities that will empower partners and vendors to make informed decisions, uncover new opportunities, and stay ahead of market curve.

4. Enhanced Value Creation: The restructuring aims to foster an environment where value creation is at the forefront. AmiViz will offer tailored programs and initiatives that maximize the potential of its channel ecosystem, ensuring mutual growth and success.

"Crossing $100 million in revenue marks a significant milestone for AmiViz. This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire team and the strong partnerships we have built over the years. As we embark on this restructuring journey, our focus remains on driving innovation and empowering our partners with the resources and support they need to succeed in the rapidly evolving technology landscape," said Ilyas Mohammed, COO at AmiViz.

AmiViz is committed to maintaining robust relationships with its channel partners and vendors. The company will introduce new initiatives, training programs, collaborative opportunities and continue to introduce leading edge technologies to ensure that partners are well-equipped to deliver value to their customers.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalized service for our partners.

At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.

Discover the AmiViz advantage at www.amiviz.com and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!

