Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the Middle East region’s first enterprise B2B marketplace for cybersecurity, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with AccuKnox, a global leader in Comprehensive Zero Trust Cloud Security. AmiViz will market and promote AccuKnox's flagship product, the Zero Trust CNAPP Security, across the Middle East region.

The partnership combines AmiViz's reach and understanding of the Middle East market with AccuKnox's cutting-edge cloud security technology to deliver a transformative solution to businesses in the region. The partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of Advanced Cloud Security, helping regional organizations fortify their security postures against the evolving cyber threat landscape.

"We are excited to partner with AccuKnox and bring their innovative CNAPP Cloud Security solution to our Middle East customer base" said Ilyas Mohammed, COO of Amiviz. "As the demand for cloud-based solutions continues to grow rapidly in the region, the need for comprehensive Cloud Security has become paramount. AccuKnox's Zero Trust CNAPP Cloud Security is an ideal solution that fits perfectly into our portfolio."

The partnership signifies a significant stride in enhancing cloud security in the Middle East. By bringing together AmiViz's market expertise and AccuKnox's unique inline runtime cloud security capabilities, enterprises in the region can now benefit from a Comprehensive Zero Trust Cloud Security solution tailored to their specific needs.

“Security remains a key element of any digital transformational journey across various industries. This partnership between a top-caliber Distribution Partner like AmiViz and the Zero Trust CNAPP solution from AccuKnox will deliver immense value to the industry by protecting enterprise application with a differentiated approach to security.” said Raj Panchapakesan, Global Head, Partner Ecosystem & Business Development at AccuKnox.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is the first B2B enterprise marketplace focused on the cybersecurity industry in the Middle East, designed specially to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Driven by innovation and AI-powered technology, the platform provides a unique collaboration platform through a mobile application on iOS and Android, as well as a web-based platform to enterprise resellers, consultants, system integrators, channel partners, and vendors.

AmiViz offers a one-of-a-kind consumer-style e-commerce platform with a fusion of human touch, offering products and services catering to localized market conditions and regulations across the Middle East. For more information, visit www.amiviz.com.

About AccuKnox

AccuKnox provides a Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Security (CNAPP) platform. AccuKnox is the core contributor to Kubernetes Run-time security solution, KubeArmor®, a very popular CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation) project. AccuKnox was developed in partnership with SRI (Stanford Research Institute) and is anchored on seminal inventions in the areas of Container Security, Anomaly Detection, and Data Provenance. AccuKnox can be deployed in Public and Private Cloud environments. AccuKnox is funded by leading CyberSecurity Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab, and Seedop. www.accuknox.com

