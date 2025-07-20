Dubai, UAE - AMISEQ, a fast-growing global services company, has announced the next phase of its global expansion strategy, with a strong emphasis on scaling operations in the Middle East and launching Z-Deploy, a groundbreaking zero-touch cybersecurity deployment platform designed to transform how security services are delivered across industries.

With established physical offices across North America, Canada, Middle East, and India—and active service delivery in Europe, Africa, and Australia—AMISEQ is steadily expanding its global footprint. The company is prioritizing new offices and operations in high-potential markets, including the Middle East, Europe, and North America, driven by strong demand for its specialized services in cybersecurity, networking, intelligent automation, and OT security.

“The Middle East is one of our busiest and most strategic markets,” said Nilesh Jadhav, CEO of AMISEQ. “We’ve successfully executed hundreds of deployments in sectors such as BFSI, government, defense, healthcare, and oil & gas. Our regional presence, trusted vendor relationships, and delivery track record are enabling deeper partnerships and larger-scale projects.”

AMISEQ addresses key regional cybersecurity challenges through comprehensive, product-agnostic services including VAPT, SOC setup, compliance assessments, and framework-based audits. The company is expanding its offerings in AI security, observability, GRC, and cloud services, backed by in-house capabilities and accelerators like test labs, integration tools, and automation scripts.

Jadhav added, “The newly launched Z-Deploy platform reflects AMISEQ’s innovation agenda. Built to automate complex solution rollouts, Z-Deploy minimizes human error, accelerates deployment timelines from days to minutes, and ensures consistent security posture across hybrid, multi-vendor environments. This breakthrough tool is poised to disrupt the service delivery model—especially in high-compliance markets like the Middle East.”

AMISEQ’s ongoing investments in AI and automation further underscore its commitment to scalable innovation. The company is integrating AI into its delivery platforms to generate real-time deployment analytics, capacity planning insights, and root-cause remediation frameworks, enabling clients to move from reactive to predictive cybersecurity operations.

Strategic partnerships are also fueling AMISEQ’s regional momentum. Recent alliances with Databricks and Beamsec, along with high-impact participation at Gitex, have strengthened its position as a go-to services partner for digitally ambitious enterprises.

As part of its 12–18 month roadmap, AMISEQ is expanding offices in the U.S. East Coast, Pune, Chennai, and Dubai, while scaling its intelligent automation and agentic AI capabilities. The company is also enhancing internal operations through PSA integration to deliver faster, more consistent service across its global portfolio.

Targeting key verticals including government, defense, BFSI, healthcare, and energy, AMISEQ continues to build solutions that meet the stringent regulatory and compliance needs of these sectors while offering flexibility and speed through local delivery and global scalability.

From securing smart infrastructure to enabling AI-powered cyber resilience, AMISEQ is defining the next frontier in service-led cybersecurity transformation—locally grounded, globally delivered.

About AMISEQ

Founded in 2017, AMISEQ is a global technology services company redefining how organizations drive innovation and transformation. With a presence across North America, the Middle East, and India, AMISEQ specializes in cybersecurity, intelligent automation, cloud, and OT security. Guided by original thinking and continuous evolution, AMISEQ leverages a vendor-agnostic approach to help clients turn bold ideas into actionable outcomes—empowering businesses to stay secure, agile, and future-ready in a rapidly changing digital world.