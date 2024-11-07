Abu Dhabi and Riyadh: Americana Restaurants International PLC (“Americana Restaurants” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: AMR/ ISIN: AEE01135A222) (Saudi Stock Exchange symbol: 6015), the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant operator in the Middle East & North Africa (“MENA”) and Kazakhstan issues clarification on continuity of its TGI Fridays’ business in its markets of operations.

Americana Restaurants is the exclusive franchise partner for TGI Fridays in six markets: Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. Americana Restaurants wants to reassure its customers, stakeholders, and shareholders that TGI Fridays will continue to operate seamlessly in our six markets, and our business has no impact as a result of the Chapter 11 filing by TGI Fridays Inc. on November 2, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Americana Restaurants operates under the franchise agreement with TGI Fridays Franchisor, LLC, which is separate from TGI Fridays Inc. and is not impacted by this restructuring in the U.S. TGI Fridays Franchisor, LLC has partnered with 56 franchisees in 41 countries. As these locations are independently owned, they are not affected by TGI Fridays Inc.’s Chapter 11 filing.

About TGI Fridays

As the original casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays pioneered the spirit of fun, freedom, and celebration. It’s where people come together to socialize and enjoy "That Fridays Feeling™" – a unique sense of joy and celebration in both the big and small moments of everyday life.

About Americana Restaurants

Americana Restaurants is the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant (QSR) operator in its 12 countries of operation across the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan.

The Company’s historic IPO on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Saudi Exchange in 2022 marked the region’s first-ever concurrent dual-listing. Today, Americana Restaurants is a leading master franchisee and a food and beverage pioneer with decades-long heritage, an extensive geographic footprint, long-standing franchisor relationships and a diverse restaurant portfolio that spans the full out-of-home dining spectrum from QSR to fast casual, coffee and indulgence.

The Company’s portfolio includes a range of iconic global brands, including KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, Peet’s Coffee, Wimpy, TGI Friday’s, Costa Coffee and Baskin Robbins. Americana Restaurants’ customer-centric restaurant platform, which includes 20 proprietary SuperApps, allows customers to experience their favourite global restaurant brands and meals when they want, where they want and how they want.

