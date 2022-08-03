Exclusive Master Franchise Agreement marks Americana Restaurants’ entry into coffee bar operations in the GCC, building on its portfolio of much-loved brands

Americana Restaurants’ will launch Peet’s in the UAE in Q4 2022, followed by further expansion in the GCC

Dubai, UAE: Americana Restaurants, the leading F&B platform and one of the largest multi-brand restaurant operators in the Middle East & North Africa (“MENA”) region, has announced an exclusive master franchise agreement (the “Master Franchise Agreement”) with Peet’s Coffee (“Peet’s”), the U.S. subsidiary of JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue.

The agreement will see Americana Restaurants launch the Peet’s brand in its Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”) markets, providing a powerful new opportunity for both partners to tap into the region’s booming coffee market. The collaboration is built to cater to rising demand for premium coffee experiences across Americana Restaurants’ regional markets.

Peet’s is one of the leading coffee brands in the U.S., responsible for introducing premium coffee to North America in 1966, with more than 370 coffee bar locations across the U.S. and China. Peet’s dedication to crafting the perfect cup of coffee is steeped in every step of their process, from partnering with more than 59,000 small coffee farms around the globe to roasting by hand. Peet’s sources coffee beans from the world’s best growing regions in a way that honors farmers, respects the environment, and recognizes the role of communities.

The exclusive Master Franchise Agreement is designed to leverage Americana Restaurants’ deep understanding of the MENA consumer ecosystem, coupled with Peet’s coffee expertise, to provide customers with superior experiences.

Commenting on the exclusive Master Franchise Agreement, Amarpal Sandhu, CEO of Americana Restaurants, said: “Peet’s dedication to the craft of coffee is remarkable, and we are excited to be expanding our much-loved brand portfolio alongside a partner who embodies the same values of excellence and love for delighting their customers. This addition to our coffee offering is in line with our strategic vision of capturing market share in a rapidly growing segment within the region, as we continue to grow our store footprint and diversify our F&B offering.”

Eric Lauterbach, President of Peet’s, commented: “We are excited to have Americana Restaurants as our trusted operating partner in our quest to bring better coffee to more coffee lovers in the fast-growing GCC markets.”

Americana Restaurants will launch Peet’s first Middle East store in the UAE in Q4 2022.