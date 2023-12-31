Riyadh: American Express Saudi Arabia has signed a strategic agreement with Alrajhi Bank allowing its Cardmembers to access the ATM terminals of the latter for cash withdrawals. With the formalization of the agreement, American Express has added more than 4,500 ATM terminals to its growing network, enabling its customers to enjoy seamless ATM services across the Kingdom.

The agreement aims to meet the financial services need of American Express Saudi Arabia’s Cardmembers and underscores the financial institution’s unwavering commitment to enhancing its customer experience by expanding cash withdrawal operations. It is also consistent with the bank’s comprehensive strategy to enhance its presence and diversify its services and products in KSA.

Expressing his pride in collaborating with American Express Saudi Arabia and elaborating on the significance of the agreement, Waleed Al Mogbel, MD & CEO at Alrajhi Bank, said: “The agreement directly aligns with Alrajhi Bank’s strategic objective of achieving sustainable growth in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. It exemplifies our unwavering dedication to consistently provide value to our customers, while harnessing financial expertise and innovation to meet the market’s ever-evolving needs.”

Commenting on the agreement, Fahad Mubarak Al Guthami, Chief Executive Officer at American Express Saudi Arabia, said: “We are excited to sign an agreement with Alrajhi Bank, expanding our ATM network and providing our Cardmembers more than 4,500 new ATM terminals for easier cash withdrawals. This agreement is a significant milestone for us and it underscores American Express Saudi Arabia's unwavering commitment to consistently provide diverse choices and innovative solutions to our new and existing customers through strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions and businesses across the Kingdom.”

The agreement signifies strengthening of partnership between American Express Saudi Arabia and Alrajhi Bank. Both entities had previously entered into an agreement last year, allowing Alrajhi Bank’s POS network to accept payments made using American Express cards. American Express Saudi Arabia has been actively expanding its merchant network by partnering with prominent financial institutions and fintech companies.

About American Express® Saudi Arabia

American Express Saudi Arabia is a joint venture company, equally owned by Amex (Middle East) BSC© and The Saudi Investment Bank. The company owns and operates the American Express® Card and merchant business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Even though American Express® products have been available to customers, merchants, and corporations in Saudi Arabia for over 20 years, the formation of American Express® Saudi Arabia in 1999 represented a major milestone for the development of the American Express® Brand in the Kingdom. Combining the resources and expertise of American Express® with The Saudi Investment Bank has contributed to developing and expanding the services offered to American Express® Cardmembers and merchants in the Kingdom.

