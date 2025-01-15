Abu Dhabi, UAE – American Express Middle East has announced its latest merchant agreement with ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, welcoming American Express Card payments at more than 500 ADNOC fuel stations and Oasis mini markets spread across the United Arab Emirates.

This agreement is part of American Express Middle East’s commitment to growing the number of places that accept American Express, enabling customers to use their Card more and more for everyday expenses.

With this agreement, ADNOC will be able to attract business from a new customer base of American Express Card Members in UAE and around the world; American Express issues more than 140 million Cards globally. This includes consumers with personal cards and spenders with business or corporate products.

Saud Swar, Chief Business Officer at American Express Middle East commented on the agreement: “American Express is committed to partnering with leading companies in the Middle East to provide our Card Members with greater payment choice for their everyday spending. Our agreement with ADNOC Distribution is a testament to this commitment, as we continue to increasingly provide our Card Members with diversified payment experiences.”

Graziela Martins, Vice President of Merchant Business at American Express Middle East, also commented on the agreement: “Our agreement with ADNOC Distribution is a major step in our commitment to increasing the number of places that accept American Express in the UAE. It will also enable ADNOC to attract new American Express Card Members from UAE and around the world, while providing our Card Members with even greater payment choice.”

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “Our agreement with American Express supports ADNOC Distribution’s customer experience strategy, whereby payment and business solutions are seamlessly integrated end to end. Today’s strategic agreement announcement is an important step in our aim to be a global mobility retailer of choice and provider of exceptional customer experiences.”

About American Express Middle East

American Express began operations in the MENA region in 1959 and set up its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992, AEME was established in Bahrain as a joint venture company owned by American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, American Express Middle East employs a very diverse workforce of more than 600 employees, covering its consumer card, corporate payments and merchant businesses across the Middle East and North Africa region.

American Express Middle East is a payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business across the Middle East and North Africa.

Learn more at https://www.americanexpress.ae, or download the mobile app, Amex MENA App or connect with us on www.facebook.com/AmericanExpressME, www.instagram.com/amexmena and www.linkedin.com/company/AmericanExpressME

About ADNOC Distribution

ADNOC Distribution is a leading mobility retailer in UAE and further afield and has been providing energy for customers’ journeys since 1973. Since this time, the Company has continuously been at the forefront of providing the best in customer service. Today, ADNOC Distribution enables, enhances, and energizes every customer journey thanks to digitally enabled, innovative customer experiences and high-quality non-fuel retail products. The Company operates service stations in all seven emirates in its home country, plus Saudi Arabia and Egypt, and sells lubricants in 43 countries across the world via distributors. Now in its 51st year, ADNOC Distribution has 855 service stations, 543 in the UAE, 69 in KSA, and 243 in Egypt. As a non-fuel retail leader in the UAE, it operates 366 ADNOC Oasis convenience stores, 34 vehicle inspection centers, and other leading services spanning car wash, lube change, and EV charging. The Company is also the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial, and government customers throughout the UAE. All figures as of 30 September 2024. ADNOC Distribution aims to be the global mobility retailer of choice, enabler of sustainable mobility, and provider of exceptional customer experiences. To find out more, visit https://www.adnocdistribution.ae.