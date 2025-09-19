With Investments Exceeding EGP 5 Billion

Over 2,000 New Units in Polotano as Part of Strategic Expansion

Cairo: Amer Holding Group (Amer Group), a leading player in Egypt’s real estate and tourism development sector, announced that its subsidiary, Tropi 2 for Development, has obtained a license from the General Authority for Tourism Development to launch “Polotano,” the latest phase of the flagship Porto Sokhna project. The new development comes with an estimated investment exceeding EGP 5 billion.

The Polotano phase will introduce 2,086 residential and commercial units, extending the legacy of Porto Sokhna, which has been a landmark destination since its launch in 2007. Spanning 2.5 million square meters and rising 270 meters above the Red Sea, Porto Sokhna remains one of the Group’s most prominent projects.

Targeting sales exceeding EGP 8 billion, units in the Polotano phase will officially launch in Q4 2025. Revenues are expected to be collected progressively throughout the construction and sales phases. The development is anticipated to generate strong cash flows and stable long-term returns for the Group.

Sherif Khalil, CEO of Amer Group, stated:

“This new phase marks a significant step forward in elevating the services and lifestyle experience Porto Sokhna delivers to its clients. It reflects Amer Group’s vision of creating an integrated touristic and residential product that combines serenity, luxury, and a year-round family experience. This expansion highlights our confidence in the Egyptian real estate market and our ongoing commitment to supporting the national economy through sustainable, fully integrated urban communities that deliver added value to both shareholders and customers.”

Nihal Issa, Chief Marketing Officer of Amer Group, added:

“Our strategic vision for Porto Sokhna is to reinforce its position as one of Egypt’s premier integrated touristic and urban communities. With the launch of Polotano, we are introducing modern units and innovative experiences that reflect our commitment to sustainable development and vibrant community building.”

Eng. Mohamed Saeed, CEO of Tropi 2 for Urban Development, commented:

“We are always committed to innovation. Alongside the launch of this new phase, we are announcing major renovations to the hotel, aiming to increase its capacity to 200 rooms. We are also enhancing the beach and upgrading infrastructure to welcome thousands of visitors in the coming period.”

As one of Egypt’s pioneering integrated touristic communities, Porto Sokhna combines leisure, living, shopping, and water sports. The resort offers unique amenities, including Egypt’s first cable car, an amusement park, kids’ clubs, private beaches, a spa, and the largest shopping mall in the coastal area.

The launch of Polotano coincides with an exciting calendar of events starting October 10, 2025, including major concerts, beginning with a performance by renowned artist Tamer Hosny.