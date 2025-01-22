Kuwait City – AmCham Kuwait, in partnership with the Kuwait Women Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Platform (KWEEP), celebrated the successful launch of the Sustainable Inclusivity Matrix at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. This landmark event brought together business leaders from across Kuwait to introduce a transformative framework designed to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within organizations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The Sustainable Inclusivity Matrix, developed through comprehensive research and collaboration led by Dr. Arezou Harraf, Chair of AmCham Kuwait’s Women in Business Focus Group, provides a strategic guide for embedding sustainable inclusivity practices. The framework offers measurable benchmarks tailored to the unique challenges of the region, enabling organizations to foster inclusivity as a foundation for long-term success.

During the event, 14 pioneering companies became signatories, pledging their commitment to the Matrix’s principles. These organizations aim to meet specific benchmarks by the end of 2025 to earn the Inclusive Organization Badge, a recognition of their leadership in fostering an inclusive workplace.

The companies that signed the commitment include: American United Group Logistics (AUG), BRINKS, CINET, Crowne Plaza Al Thuraya City, DHL Express, Empress Catering Co., Grand Hyatt Kuwait, Gulf Bank, Holiday Inn Kuwait Salmiya, Holiday Inn Suites Kuwait Salmiya, Hyatt Regency Al Kout Mall, Kuwait Packing Materials Manufacturing Company KSC (K-PAK), Limak, NOV Energy Kuwait S.P.C., Tariq Alghanim Limited (TAG), The Bridge, and Waldorf Astoria Kuwait.

Dr. Harraf emphasized the framework’s significance, stating:

“The Sustainable Inclusivity Matrix is more than a framework; it is a call to action for organizations to embed inclusivity as a cornerstone of their operations. By adopting these principles, companies are not only creating equitable workplaces but also setting a benchmark for the region.”

Participants lauded the initiative as a pivotal step toward driving measurable change, recognizing the Matrix as a practical tool for fostering inclusivity while enhancing organizational culture and performance.

The launch event featured engaging discussions and valuable networking opportunities, with leaders reaffirming their commitment to inclusivity. AmCham Kuwait expressed its gratitude to the Grand Hyatt Hotel for hosting this milestone event and looks forward to supporting signatory organizations as they work toward achieving their inclusivity goals.

ABCK-AmCham Kuwait:

A non-profit organization operating since 1985, composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait has acted as an advocate for American interests in Kuwait. For more information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on our social media channel @abck1985.