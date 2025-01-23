Dubai, UAE - Ambl, the innovative app that has been simplifying dining and leisure in the UK, has officially launched in Dubai, bringing a new level of ease and spontaneity to the city’s vibrant hospitality scene. Designed to remove the stress from last-minute plans, Ambl offers real-time access to Dubai’s most sought-after venues, from rooftop bars to beach clubs.



Dubai, a city known for its world-class venues and buzzing social life, has long been missing a tool to make spontaneous plans effortless. Enter Ambl: the app that connects users to premium venues in real time, ensuring they can secure their ideal spot with just a few taps. Whether it’s dinner with friends, drinks at a bar, or a day by the pool, Ambl eliminates the need for endless phone calls or jumping between platforms.

In a world where there’s an app for everything (groceries, flowers, you name it), it’s crazy that we didn’t have one for dining until now. Dubai is packed with incredible hospitality venues, and Ambl pulls them all together in one place, showcasing the best spots and letting you know what’s available—right now.

Discover, Book, and Go – It’s That Simple



Ambl’s user-friendly interface lets you search for venues by location, vibe, or availability. Planning a night out in Jumeirah? Curious about that new hotspot on The Palm? The app’s curated recommendations and real-time updates ensure you’re always in the know.

And it doesn’t stop there. The Ambl Feed is a game-changer—a scrollable showcase of venues through short videos that capture the ambiance, menus, and entertainment. Think of it as your visual guide to Dubai’s hospitality scene, giving you a sneak peek before you book.

But the real standout feature? Ambl’s 'Explore' tool, which shows you the venues closest to you and their live availability—right at your fingertips. Users can filter results to match their personal preferences, from cuisine and vibe to seating options. No other app offers this level of real-time precision, making Ambl the ultimate tool for spontaneous plans and tailored recommendations.

Here’s What the Founder Had to Say:

The story behind Ambl is one many of us can relate to. Co-founder and CEO Aaron Solomon found himself stuck in a cycle of missed opportunities when trying to book client dinners in London. “I kept thinking, why isn’t there a simpler way to find a table right when you need it?” he recalls. That simple frustration sparked the creation of Ambl—a platform built to match the pace of busy lifestyles, now tailored to Dubai’s fast-moving dining culture.

Aaron describes the app as “your personal concierge in your pocket,” designed to meet the needs of both residents and visitors. “Dubai has this incredible mix of dining and leisure options, and we wanted Ambl to reflect that—making it easy to discover the city’s best offerings, even at the last minute.”

Dubai’s Top Venues, All in One App

At launch, Ambl is already connected to some of Dubai’s most celebrated names: Shimmers, Summersalt, Lena, Clap, SUSHISAMBA Dubai, Ling Ling Dubai, Baoli, Tagomago, Twiggy, Demon Duck, Gigi, Kyma, Cloud 22, DRIFT Dubai, Surf Club, Buddha-Bar Dubai, Sal, Signor Sassi, Hutong, Ce La Vie, Street XO and more. The app’s growing partnerships reflect the commitment to offering only the best of Dubai’s dining and leisure options.

As Aaron notes, “Dubai’s hospitality scene is like no other—there’s an excitement here that’s unmatched, and we’re thrilled to be part of it.”

-Ends-

About Ambl

Ambl is the ultimate real-time reservation app that transforms how you dine, drink, and relax in Dubai. Designed for modern lifestyles, Ambl offers instant access to the city’s most sought-after bars, restaurants, and beach clubs, eliminating the hassle of endless searches and back-and-forth bookings.

After revolutionising the hospitality scene in the UK, Ambl has brought its game-changing approach to Dubai, partnering with top-tier venues and redefining how the city experiences dining and leisure.

Ambl is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play, with a live Web App version also ready to explore and book. Whether you’re a resident looking for your next favorite spot or a tourist wanting to experience the best Dubai has to offer, Ambl is your ultimate guide to spontaneous, effortless plans.

Download Link: https://ambl.onelink.me/PPxm/w76a89g6

