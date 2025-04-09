Dubai/Mumbai: Ambit has announced the opening of its Ambit Global Private Client (Ambit GPC) office in the prestigious Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Ambit Private Limited is the 100% holding company of Ambit GPC. Ambit GPC is a leading provider of bespoke financial solutions for ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNW) and Family Offices with over USD 9 bn of overall Assets Under Management & Advice (AUM&A) and 1,000+ UHNW clients across the wealthiest families in India.

Ambit GPC’s award-winning, institutional-quality research & discretionary PMS strategies, innovative Direct Deal vertical and holistic wealth management services, have become some of the most well-respected properties in the wealth management space.

The new entity, Ambit Global Private Client (MENA) Limited, is the result of a strategic acquisition by Ambit, of Moonrock Investments Ltd., a Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) regulated & DIFC-registered wealth management firm, which took place in November 2024.

This acquisition combines Ambit’s expertise in wealth management with Moonrock’s strong local presence and proven capabilities, delivering mutual benefits by creating a platform that caters to a diverse clientele, including Non-Resident Indians, Foreign Nationals and Family Offices.

Commenting on the announcement, Ashok Wadhwa, Group CEO, Ambit said, “Our foray into the Middle East is a significant step in Ambit’s transformation into an international wealth management brand. India’s economic growth presents a significant opportunity and we are positioning ourselves to offer the necessary expertise and platform to navigate both sides. As Indian wealth becomes increasingly global, we are committed to providing our clients with seamless access to world-class financial solutions, wherever they are”.

Amrita Farmahan, CEO, Ambit Global Private Client highlighted, “We are excited to expand our presence to DIFC, a global financial hub that aligns with our vision of empowering clients to think and act globally. We recognize the growing demand from resident Indians to invest offshore, and equally the strong interest from the Indian diaspora and international investors to access the Indian markets. At Ambit GPC, our integrated wealth management platform seamlessly bridges Indian and Internationals markets, providing clients with our unique perspectives. With a strong leadership team in DIFC we look forward to fostering deep, lasting relationships and offering bespoke wealth management solutions”.

Keeping with Ambit GPC’s core philosophy ‘Wisdom is the Ultimate Wealth’, Ambit Global Private Client (MENA) Limited will offer discerning opportunities spanning all asset classes. The Dubai leadership team will be comprised of Digvijay Singh, who brings 20+ years of private banking and wealth management experience, including leading high-performing teams in India and Dubai and Shanti Kaliappan, who brings unparalleled expertise in wealth management and private banking, honed through years of leadership at global institutions, and in her previous tenure as Senior Executive Officer of Moonrock Investments.

About Ambit Group:

Ambit is one of India's premier providers of financial advice and capital, known for its business acumen. Ambit comprises Investment Banking (Corporate Finance & Equity Capital Markets), Asset Management, Wealth Management, Institutional Equities (Research, Sales & Sales Trading), and a Non-Banking Finance Company (SME Lending). We are focused on delivering tailor-made financial solutions suitable to our client’s needs. These are based on our deep understanding of the Indian economy and market forces, unmatched research, and a client-focused approach. Ambit is headquartered in Mumbai, with offices in key cities in India & Singapore. To learn more, check regulatory licenses and further information, please visit www.ambit.co.

Ambit Global Private Client is the wealth management arm of the Ambit Group, dedicated to delivering personalized financial solutions to UHNW individuals, families and institutions. With a growing global presence, Ambit GPC specializes in bespoke investment strategies, wealth preservation and cross-border financial planning, empowering clients to achieve their financial goals across geographies.

