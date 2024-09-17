Dubai – Amber Group, a global leader in digital assets, in partnership with NH Management, has reached a significant milestone: its Dubai-based subsidiary, Amber Premium FZE, has obtained in-principle approval for a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). This accomplishment highlights the commitment of both Amber Group and NH Management to adhering to Dubai's robust regulatory environment.

This initial approval allows Amber Premium FZE to provide a wide range of virtual asset services, including broker-dealer activities, lending and borrowing solutions, and management and investment services, all within the regulatory framework of the UAE.

As the independent regulatory body for virtual assets in Dubai, VARA is key to maintaining transparency and compliance in the virtual asset industry across Dubai’s free zones and mainland (excluding the Dubai International Financial Centre).

"This achievement is a testament to our commitment to regulatory compliance and responsible growth," said Michael Wu, CEO of Amber Group. "Dubai’s progressive regulatory environment, along with the invaluable support of NH Management, positions us to establish a strong virtual asset ecosystem."

NH Management has been instrumental in facilitating the initial approval process and will continue to support Amber Group in obtaining the full operational VARA license. This partnership reflects their shared dedication to fostering innovation and regulatory excellence in the digital asset sector.

"Working with Amber Group to reach this milestone underscores our commitment to advancing strategic initiatives in the digital asset space," said Tao Xiao, Managing Partner at NH Management. "We are eager to continue our partnership, navigating the regulatory landscape with our expertise and unlocking new opportunities in the Middle East market."

NH Management is a leading corporate services and consultancy firm, serving newcomers with local understanding, combined with a global perspective. The company’s position allows for strategic insights and practical solutions that drive success across diverse industries.

The in-principle approval of the VASP license from VARA represents a crucial step in Amber Group’s mission to promote transparency, integrity, and trust in its operations. As one of the first digital asset firms globally to achieve this milestone, NH Management is proud to have facilitated this, allowing Amber Premium FZE to reaffirm its commitment to leading the industry with responsible growth and innovation.

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a leading global digital asset firm headquartered in Singapore, providing comprehensive solutions that bridge traditional finance and digital assets. Since 2017, Amber Group has offered services such as wealth management, asset management, market making, advisory services, investments, and infrastructure. Backed by top-tier investors and leveraging AI, blockchain technology, and quantitative research, Amber Group delivers innovative solutions to optimize returns for its global clients.

About NH Management

NH Management is a global corporate services provider headquartered in Dubai, offering specialized expertise in regulatory compliance, business development, and market entry strategies tailored for the digital asset and financial technology sectors. With a profound understanding of the Middle Eastern market, NH Management ensures companies comply with local regulations while navigating complex regulatory landscapes. The firm also advises on strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and capital raising, empowering clients to enhance and streamline their operations in the region. Backed by a robust network of local and international stakeholders, NH Management is committed to driving innovation and facilitating strategic growth for its clients across emerging markets.

