Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Amazon.sa has announced that Amazon Prime members in Saudi Arabia can now benefit from Free Same-Day Delivery in Riyadh and Jeddah when shopping a selection of over half a million eligible Amazon Prime products. The Free Same-Day Delivery service is available for orders placed before 12:00 pm across a wide range of items including daily essentials, grocery, cleaning products, electronics, home and kitchen, beauty products, baby milk and diapers, and much more.

In addition, customers in Saudi Arabia can now pay their Amazon Prime membership fees using their Amazon.sa Gift Card balance, making it easier and more convenient for those who prefer to use Debit Cards or cash to enjoy the many benefits of Amazon Prime. Amazon.sa Gift Cards are available to purchase from hundreds of stores across Saudi Arabia including Panda, Lulu Hypermarket, and Tokyo Games, as well as online through Amazon.sa/GiftCards.

Amazon Prime was launched in Saudi Arabia last year and provides an unparalleled combination of shopping, savings and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members globally.

“A year after its launch in Saudi Arabia, we are delighted that Amazon Prime has been well received by our members in the country. Our customers’ desire for new experiences inspires and drives our innovations to help make their lives easier, better and more fun every day,” said Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA). “With the launch of Amazon Prime Free Same-Day Delivery, we have made shopping more convenient and enjoyable for our customers. This service allows fast, free, and reliable shipping on over half a million eligible items across our Amazon.sa categories and gives both early planners and last-minute shoppers more delivery options than ever before.”

The launch of the Free Same-Day Delivery service comes as part of the continuous enhancements to Amazon Prime.

Members benefit from free one-day delivery, as well as delivery from Amazon US and Amazon UAE. In addition, Prime members enjoy access to exclusive and award-winning Amazon Original series and popular movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video, which are available with Arabic subtitles, together with video game content from Amazon Prime Gaming and much more.

Amazon Prime members can also enjoy a range of exclusive shopping benefits such as Prime early access to deals during key seasonal shopping events including Prime Day and White Friday, which offer exceptional discounts on popular products and international brands.

Customers can try Amazon Prime free by signing up for a 30-day trial at www.amazon.sa/prime. Following the trial period, members can continue to enjoy all the benefits of Amazon Prime for just SAR 16 per month or SAR 140 annually, which can be paid for using Amazon Gift Cards or via credit card.

Amazon Prime members can enjoy Free Same-Day Delivery for orders on Amazon.sa by:

Placing their orders by 12:00pm to meet the cut-off time for Same-Day eligible orders. Cut-off times may vary by city and capacity, and are updated by city on a daily basis on Amazon.sa.

to meet the cut-off time for Same-Day eligible orders. Cut-off times may vary by city and capacity, and are updated by city on a daily basis on Amazon.sa. Selecting Free Same-Day Delivery at checkout by choosing Free Same-Day Delivery as their shipping option.

To learn more about Amazon Prime, please visit www.amazon.sa/prime.

To learn more about paying for Amazon Prime membership using Gift Cards, please visit: www.amazon.sa/PGC

