Prime Day offers 48-hours of epic deals exclusively for Prime members on Amazon.ae with incredible savings across top brands including Samsung, Bose, Black+Decker, LEGO, in categories including electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, and Amazon Devices, and more

Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at www.amazon.ae/prime to access Prime Day and enjoy a range of other shopping and entertainment benefits, including a new 10% discount offer on Amazon Home Services across over 95 on-demand professional services including car rentals, home cleaning, pet grooming, repairs, and more

Dubai— Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is back this July 23 and 24, offering Prime members on Amazon.ae two days of epic deals across every category. The shopping extravaganza will feature thousands of deals and incredible savings for Prime members on Amazon.ae across top brands in categories including electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, Amazon Devices, and more.

Anyone can enjoy Prime Day when it kicks off on July 23 at midnight and runs through July 24, in addition to a range of shopping and entertainment benefits, by joining Prime or starting a 30-day free trial at www.amazon.ae/prime.

What to expect during Prime Day

During Prime Day, customers will be able to shop products from top local and international brands such as Samsung, Bose, Braun, Nutricook, Black+Decker, LEGO, Philips, and more, including many small and medium-sized businesses. New deals—from fashion and electronics to toys and home—will go live throughout Prime Day, offering savings on products across categories.

New Amazon Home Services Offer Exclusive to Prime Members

Exclusive to Prime members in the UAE, Amazon also recently launched a new 10% discount on Amazon Home Services for all Prime members, with no discount cap, on unlimited orders, applied directly at checkout. The new offer applies to over 95 on-demand professional services including car rentals, home cleaning, beauty, moving, pet grooming, repairs, and more, available to order from home through a hassle-free experience.

Amazon Home Services features a growing list of recognized local service providers, now at discounted rates for Prime members, by downloading the Amazon app or visiting www.amazon.ae/services.

Prime members on Amazon.ae also enjoy a range of other shopping and entertainment benefits, including:

Free access to Deliveroo Plus – free access to a 12-month Deliveroo Plus Silver membership – otherwise priced at AED 19/month – offering unlimited free delivery on food orders, with a minimum food order of AED 80. Offer available for a limited time at http://deliveroo.ae/amazon-prime.

Free Same-Day and One-Day Delivery – Order today, get items on the very same day, for eligible orders over AED100 that are placed before the cut-off time communicated on the product detail page. Order today, get items tomorrow with free one-day delivery promise on eligible products, with no minimum purchase.

Free Delivery from Amazon US and Amazon UK – Save on shipping with free delivery for international orders on Prime eligible products shipped from Amazon US and Amazon UK, with no minimum purchase during Prime Day.

Exclusive Shopping Deals – Enjoy access to exclusive special shopping deals and events including Prime Day, early access to seasonal sales, and discounts on local and international brands every single day throughout the year.

Prime Video – Enjoy access to Prime Video, where members can stream or download thousands of award-winning movies and TV series, including Amazon Originals like The Wheel of Time, The Tomorrow War, and The Boys.

Prime Gaming – Enjoy access to free in-game content for popular games and a growing library of free games from Prime Gaming.

Free access to Anghami Plus – free access to a 6-month Anghami Plus subscription, followed by 50% off the subscription fee for the next six months. Offer available for a limited time at www.anghami.com/amazonprime.

-Ends-

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

For more details please contact: Shady Fekry s.fekry@ipn.ae