Dubai, UAE – Amazon UAE today announced the launch of Amazon Bazaar, a trendy and engaging shopping experience now available on the Amazon.ae mobile app. Amazon Bazaar offers customers in the UAE a convenient destination to discover on-trend products, find great deals, and enjoy even more savings as they shop—all in a vibrant, easy-to-use interface.

Amazon Bazaar is a dedicated section within the Amazon shopping app, complete with its own search, cart and checkout. Customers can browse a wide selection of items across fashion, home, lifestyle and other products, while filling their carts with great deals and discounts. The experience delivers incredible value, enabling shoppers to save even more when they add more items to their cart.

The Amazon Bazaar experience is user-friendly and intuitive, making it simple to explore the latest trendy finds, with majority of the products priced AED 25 or less, and some products priced as low as AED 4. Customers can shop with confidence knowing that every order is backed by Amazon’s reliable service. Most orders arrive within 6-12 days, with most products being eligible for free return within 15 days of receipt of the item.

Stefano Martinelli, Vice President, Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said: “Amazon Bazaar brings an exciting new shopping experience to Amazon.ae customers - from discovery to checkout, we've ensured the customer shopping journey is fun, easy, and engaging while they explore great deals from the convenience of their homes. Customers will find incredible value across a wide range of products priced as low as AED 4, with additional savings to be had throughout July, all while enjoying Amazon's trusted reliability and convenience promises that customers have come to know and love. We look forward to customer feedback as we continue to enhance and expand the selection, helping them save more while they shop.”

Key Features and Benefits of Amazon Bazaar

Affordable Trendy Finds : A wide selection of products across fashion, home, lifestyle and other products, with majority of the items priced at AED 25 or less, and some products priced as low as AED 4.

: A wide selection of products across fashion, home, lifestyle and other products, with majority of the items priced at AED 25 or less, and some products priced as low as AED 4. First-Month Offer: Amazon.ae shoppers ordering products on Amazon Bazaar during the first month of launch will also enjoy 25% off all orders. T&Cs apply.

Amazon.ae shoppers ordering products on Amazon Bazaar during the first month of launch will also enjoy 25% off all orders. T&Cs apply. Extra Savings on Larger Orders : Shoppers save even more when they add more items to their carts –5% off orders over AED 150, and 10% off orders over AED 300.

: Shoppers save even more when they add more items to their carts –5% off orders over AED 150, and 10% off orders over AED 300. Easy & Fun Shopping : A vibrant, user-friendly interface on the Amazon app makes it enjoyable to browse and discover new deals, turning shopping into a fun experience.

: A vibrant, user-friendly interface on the Amazon app makes it enjoyable to browse and discover new deals, turning shopping into a fun experience. Trustworthy Shopping Experience: Customers will find Amazon experiences they know and love, including customers reviews and star ratings, to help them select products that are right for them.

Customers will find Amazon experiences they know and love, including customers reviews and star ratings, to help them select products that are right for them. Reliable Delivery & Returns: Customers can enjoy free delivery on orders AED 90 or more, with most products arriving within 6-12 days. If a product doesn’t work out, free 15-day returns are available on most Amazon Bazaar purchases offer customers peace of mind.

Amazon Bazaar is now available to select UAE customers in beta, when they next update their Amazon.ae mobile app. It will be rolled out to all customers in the coming weeks. Customers can tap the new Bazaar icon (within the app menu), or simply search for “Bazaar” on the app to start shopping the latest and affordable trends. Customers can also access the Bazaar product selection on their mobile device browser via amazon.ae/bazaar.

