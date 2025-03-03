The program is supported by Amazon employees who volunteer thousands of hours each year to pack food hampers and distribute iftar meals

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Amazon UAE today announced its partnership with the UAE Food Bank to launch the 2025 edition of its ‘Iftar on Wheels’ food donation program. This marks the fifth year of Amazon’s collaboration with the UAE Food Bank to deliver iftar meals and food essentials to thousands of beneficiaries across the country during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Since its launch in 2021, the 'Iftar on Wheels' program has made a significant impact on vulnerable communities across the UAE, contributing nearly 1.4 million meals and over 230,000 kilograms of essential food items. Building on this success, Amazon will once again leverage its cutting-edge technology, extensive fulfillment operations, and robust delivery network to ensure the safe and timely distribution of meals to thousands of underprivileged families during the Holy month.

Over the past four years, Amazon’s ‘Iftar on Wheels’ has reached more than 37,000 beneficiaries across the country. This effort has been made possible by the dedication of Amazon employees who volunteer thousands of hours each year to support the packaging and distribution of meals, ensuring they reach vulnerable communities reliably each day. ‘Iftar on Wheels’ is one of the company’s largest volunteering programs and it continues to grow. The 2025 edition has expanded to welcome even more employees from all Amazon business units, coming together to support those in need during Ramadan.

Commenting on the partnership, Manal Obaid Bin Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team of the UAE Food Bank Foundation said, “At the UAE Food Bank, we believe strong partnerships are essential to achieving a hunger-free and sustainable future. Our collaboration with Amazon UAE exemplifies this belief, allowing us to significantly expand our reach and impact. Together, we'll ensure meals reach those in need, best use of surplus food, raise consumers awareness to reduce food waste and inspire positive change across local and international communities. This partnership is a great example of how collaboration can create a lasting impact and help drive positive change.”

Stefano Martinelli, Vice President, Amazon Middle East and North Africa, said: “As the UAE begins the ‘Year of Community’, we remain steadfast in our commitment to deploy our innovation, technology and people for the good of our communities. The Holy month of Ramadan is a special time of the year as we continue to serve customers during this busy season, while also leveraging our scale and resources to deliver meaningful impact on thousands of families in need. We remain deeply grateful for our long-standing partnership with the UAE Food Bank and the unwavering dedication of our employees who have been the backbone of the 'Iftar on Wheels' program.”

Abeer Mohamed, Human Resources Specialist, Amazon UAE, remarked, “Over the past few years, I have made it a priority to volunteer for Amazon’s ‘Iftar on Wheels’ because it brings a strong sense of purpose to both my personal and professional life. Generosity and a shared sense of solidarity are at the heart of Emirati culture, and this program allows me to leverage my professional expertise in service of those in need. I am proud to be part of a company that values giving back and making a positive difference in the community.”

Amazon’s ‘Iftar on Wheels’ program is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to address food insecurity in the communities where it operates. By utilizing its scale, operational expertise and resources the company supports the critical work of its community partners to help create access to more meals for those in need.

