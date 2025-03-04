Amazon pledges 3000 kilograms of essential groceries for families in need in Istabl Antar through the Ramadan Box on Amazon.eg

Cairo, Egypt: For the sixth consecutive year, Amazon Egypt is bringing back its food security efforts this Ramadan, through the “Iftar on Wheels” program in partnership with Share a Smile Foundation and the Egyptian Food Bank. Through this program, Amazon Egypt aims to contribute to a total of 1.3 million meals during the holy month of Ramadan across Egypt. Amazon leverages its extensive and efficient delivery network for its community impact activities in Ramadan, while its employees actively participate as volunteers each year, reinforcing the company’s commitment towards supporting the local community.

Omar Elsahy, Amazon Egypt’s General Manager, said, “Ramadan is a time when communities in Egypt come together to support the less fortunate. At Amazon, we are grateful for the opportunity to contribute through our Iftar On Wheels program. Over the past years, working with our partners, we have been able to provide over 4 million meals to more than 140,000 beneficiaries. This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to our community. We strive to make a positive impact by collaborating with major organizations to assist those in need and encourage a culture of giving among our employees. Our aim is to build meaningful relationships and contribute to families across Egypt in a tangible way.”

Mohsen Sarhan, Chief Executive Officer of the Egyptian Food Bank, added: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Amazon for the sixth year running. This partnership has proven to be invaluable in reaching families in need during Ramadan. By combining our expertise in food security with Amazon’s logistical capabilities, we can make a significant impact on the lives of countless Egyptians during this sacred time.”

Nagwa Elassy, Founder of Share a Smile Foundation, commented, “Renewing our partnership with Amazon Egypt over the years through this impactful initiative enables us to continue our vital role in supporting the community. Their continued commitment to food security and community support during Ramadan has a significant impact on the lives of those in need. With the help of Amazon’s volunteers and extensive network, we are able to reach even more families this year, ensuring that they have the nourishment and care they deserve. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals, and we are grateful for Amazon's unwavering dedication to this cause.”

Amazon is driven by the belief that no one should go hungry. The company recognizes that collective action can meaningfully create access to more meals for those in need. As part of its commitment to combating food insecurity, Amazon is engaged in a variety of initiatives and encourages participation in numerous activities. These activities include hosting food drives within its facilities and communities, encouraging employees to volunteer at local food banks, and organizing meal-packing events.

The company’s approach demonstrates its dedication to leveraging its resources, logistics expertise, and vast network of employees to make a tangible difference in addressing hunger. By facilitating these diverse activities, Amazon aims to create an impact on food security in the communities where it operates, embodying its commitment to social responsibility and community support.

Nadine Abou El-Gheit, Amazon Community Impact Lead, stated, “At Amazon, we recognize that food security is a fundamental human right and a critical component of community well-being. It is not just about having enough food—it’s about ensuring everyone has access to nutritious, affordable meals. We also strive to embed a culture of volunteerism, a key component in Amazon’s global community impact priorities to instill the values of giving back to the community. This program embodies the spirit of Ramadan and reflects our commitment to making a meaningful impact in the lives of families during this special time.”

Moreover, Amazon has introduced its annual Amazon Ramadan Box, powered by Lipton, which is a curated 7KG package filled with essential groceries including rice, sugar, cooking oil, lentil, ghee, pasta, fava beans, and tea priced at EGP385. Customers can take part in spreading the blessings of the holy month by choosing to send the Amazon.eg Ramadan Box to a charity organization of their choice or directly to families in need. Amazon Egypt is contributing over 3,000 kilograms of Ramadan Boxes to Tawasol Organization, a move that will support families in need in Istabl Antar.

Amazon's fulfillment network in Egypt comprises two fulfillment centers with over 100,000 cubic meters of storage capacity and 22 delivery stations serving 25 governorates. Amazon employees also contribute to their local communities through various initiatives and customer-focused offerings.

