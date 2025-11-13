Increased 15% year-on-year to AED 622.1 million in 9M 2025, driven by a strong performance at Education, where revenue increased 24% year-on-year, and Healthcare where revenue increased 6% year-on-year

Dubai | Amanat Holdings PJSC (“ Amanat ” or the “ Company ”) (DFM symbol: AMANAT), the leading healthcare and education listed investment company, announces its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025 (“ 9M 2025 ”).

