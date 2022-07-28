The three-year accreditation underpins Amana Healthcare’s pledge to provide world-class patient care across its programs and services

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Amana Healthcare, a Mubadala Health partner, has received a three-year accreditation from the US-based Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) for its highly specialized Amputee Rehabilitation Program.

The sought-after CARF accreditation requires the strictest levels of accountability and adherence to internationally accepted standards within the health and human services fields. Following the rigorous audit of Amana Healthcare’s inpatient rehabilitation facility, programs, and services, CARF awarded the health provider with a three-year specialty accreditation for its Amputee Rehabilitation Program. Accreditation by CARF assures patients that the organization has undergone extensive auditing and inspection to ensure that its services are the best-in-class.

With the new specialty accreditation, Amana Healthcare, which was the first in the UAE to receive accreditation in Comprehensive Intensive Inpatient Rehabilitation from CARF in 2016, and the first provider in the country to be specifically accredited in rehabilitation after stroke in 2019, is now, uniquely, the first provider in the UAE to receive a three-year CARF accreditation for amputee rehabilitation. This fulfills a key part of its mandate to provide residents with healthcare of the highest international standards.

In addition to CARF’s accreditation for amputee rehabilitation services, Amana Healthcare also earned a three-year reaccreditation for Comprehensive Intensive Inpatient Rehabilitation, and a three-year reaccreditation for its Stroke Rehabilitation Program.

Dr. Jason Gray, Senior Director, Amana Healthcare, said, “We are incredibly proud to have been awarded the three-year Amputee Rehabilitation accreditation by CARF International, one of the world’s leading independent, nonprofit accrediting bodies. At Amana Healthcare, our specialized inpatient rehabilitation facility caters to patients who require intensive rehabilitation after a life-changing event, such as an amputation, and other neurological conditions. We offer our patients access to a wide range of multidisciplinary specialists who collaborate closely to provide holistic care as part of our Amputee Rehabilitation program. Amana Healthcare strives to empower patients throughout their recovery journey so that they can return to normal and continue leading happy and fulfilling lives. This CARF accreditation reinforces the trust we have earned from our patients and the larger community and recognizes the hard work and dedication of our specialists and caregivers.”

Dr. Gray added, “This accreditation also underpins the UAE’s vision to ensure that the community receives world-class specialized comprehensive healthcare services locally, without having to seek treatment abroad.”

The CARF accreditation demonstrates Amana Healthcare’s ongoing commitment to patient care through its team of internationally trained rehabilitation physicians, a clinical neuropsychologist, general practitioners, internal medicine physicians, therapists, a prosthetist, and specialist rehabilitation nurses, supported by a dedicated patient and family experience team. Conducted within a specialized facility with state-of-the-art therapy equipment and technology, Amana Healthcare provides comprehensive care plans that are tailored to individual patient needs.

Dr. Khalid Anwar, Consultant, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, said, “Amana Healthcare’s highly specialized Amputee Rehabilitation program is led by a team who deliver a multidisciplinary treatment program to restore function after amputation and reintegrate patients back into their normal lives. The loss or removal of a body part is a life changing experience affecting a person’s ability to move, work, interact with others, and maintain independence, impacting significantly on their mental health.”

“At Amana Healthcare we address more than just the amputation, by exploring and advocating for the best possible recovery journey for our patients, during a critical period in their life. The three-year CARF Amputee Rehabilitation accreditation acknowledges the work we do in this program, which in turn exemplifies our commitment to delivering the highest quality patient care in the UAE.” He continued.

There are two primary causes of amputation: trauma and diabetes. Diabetes remains the most common cause of amputation worldwide today.

About Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, CARF International is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body. It establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. Through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of patients, CARF promotes the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.

About Amana Healthcare

Amana Healthcare, a Mubadala Health partner, is the Middle East’s leading provider of specialized long-term care, rehabilitation and home healthcare services and is the region’s pioneer in integrated continuum-of-care services. Based in the United Arab Emirates, Amana Healthcare serves patients from a wide catchment area including the Middle East, Africa and South Asia - who need complex specialized post-acute care. Amana’s hospitals are accredited by the U.S. Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

About Mubadala Health

Mubadala Health is the integrated healthcare network of Mubadala Investment Company. Established in 2021, Mubadala Health operates, manages, and develops a portfolio of healthcare assets including: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), Amana Healthcare, National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), Abu Dhabi Telemedicine Centre (ADTC), Danat Al Emarat, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, HealthPlus Family Clinics, HealthPlus Fertility, HealthPlus Women’s Health Center, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, and a stake in Al Meswak Dental Clinics Group. With a vision to transform the regional healthcare landscape, Mubadala Health sets a new benchmark for the UAE and regional healthcare industry through its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class caregivers who strive to put patients first across its continuum of care. Innovation, research, and education are the foundational pillars of Mubadala Health, supporting the further development of a sustainable healthcare sector in line with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the region.

Mubadala Health is on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn with the handle: @mubadalahealth.

