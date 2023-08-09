Amana Healthcare's unique program offers pediatric patients a platform to pursue education while receiving long-term ventilated care.

Nine patients have graduated since the program was founded in 2021.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Amana Healthcare, an M42 company, is proud to announce the graduation of their latest Tiny Treasures cohort, an in-house pediatric education program. Nine graduates were awarded certificates in a colorful ceremony featuring family members and caregivers.

The graduation ceremony celebrates the achievements of children aged between two and four who have successfully completed the 'Tiny Treasures' program at the Amana Healthcare Pediatric Long-Term Care Hospital in Al Ain.

The 'Tiny Treasures' program, launched in 2021, offers educational opportunities to young patients receiving long-term ventilated care at Amana Healthcare’s state-of-the-art, long-term care facility. The program’s curriculum has been designed to focus on inclusivity and integration, taking into account the unique needs of individual patients.

Running three days a week, the Tiny Treasures program includes subjects such as math, languages, and art. Additionally, it emphasizes the development of cognitive skills, fine and gross motor skills, social and emotional skills, sensory regulation, and play skills.

A dedicated team of specialized educators, child life specialists, occupational therapists, and physiotherapists work together to ensure the success of the program, reflecting Amana Healthcare’s commitment to nurturing the educational growth of pediatric patients and dedication to fostering a supportive environment that encourages their overall development.

About Amana Healthcare

Amana Healthcare, an M42 company, is the Middle East’s leading provider of specialized long-term care, rehabilitation and home healthcare services and is the region’s pioneer in integrated continuum-of-care services. Based in the United Arab Emirates, Amana Healthcare serves patients from a wide catchment area including the Middle East, Africa and South Asia - who need complex specialized post-acute care. Amana Healthcare’s hospitals are accredited by the U.S. Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

About M42

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement. The company is seeking to transform lives through innovative clinical solutions that can solve the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions, unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem and delivering the highest level of precise, patient-centric, and preventative care.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 24 countries around the world. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 is a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company that combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

M42 owns a wide portfolio of assets that includes Amana Healthcare, Biogenix Labs, Danat Al Emarat, Diaverum, HealthPoint Hospital, the HealthPlus network of specialty centers, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Insights Research Organization & Solutions (IROS), Omics Center of Excellence and The National Reference Laboratory, among others.

