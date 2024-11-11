As part of its commitment to fostering academic cooperation and enhancing the skills of hospitality and tourism industry graduates, the Alumni Club has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School. This initiative aligns with the club’s mission to build strong academic partnerships with leading educational institutions and to support specialised vocational training that advances the hospitality sector within the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework between the Alumni Club and Vatel Bahrain, focusing on exchanging academic and professional expertise. It aims to provide students and graduates with training and career development opportunities. Through this partnership, both parties will offer advanced training programmes designed to graduate skilled professionals who can meet the demands of both the Bahraini and international job markets in the hospitality industry.

Commenting on the signing of the MoU, Mr Abdullatif Ahmed Al Zayani, Chairman of the Alumni Club’s Board of Directors, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating, "The signing of this MoU with Vatel Bahrain is a significant step towards strengthening our partnership with specialised academic institutions. We are dedicated to creating a supportive environment that enhances skills and capabilities, and we look forward to achieving concrete progress in the hospitality sector, aligning with our shared aspirations and elevating the professional skill level in the Kingdom."

Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, expressed similar sentiments: "Our institution is committed to providing diverse and unique opportunities for students, ensuring they gain a comprehensive understanding of all facets of the tourism, hospitality, and hotel sectors. This partnership with the Alumni Club offers one-of-a-kind experiences that further develop their skills and prepare them thoroughly for the workforce. This enables us to supply the industry with highly qualified professionals who meet its needs."

Under the MoU, the Alumni Club and Vatel Bahrain will jointly organise workshops, seminars, and specialised training programmes to enhance young Bahrainis' hospitality skills. This cooperation will contribute to developing the hotel industry in Bahrain and bolster the Kingdom’s reputation as a leading educational and tourism destination in hospitality and hotel management.