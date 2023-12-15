AltNovel Holdings (“AltNovel”), today announced that it has obtained its Financial Services Permission (“FSP") from Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (“FSRA”), effective 24 November 2023. The Cat 3c licence is granted to its wholly owned affiliate AltNovel Capital Ltd and enables AltNovel to manage collective investment funds, advise on investments or credit and arrange deals in investments, with a focus on private capital.

● AltNovel provides access to private capital investments for high-net worth individuals, family offices and advisors

● Aggregating smaller amounts into more powerful pools of capital targeting institutional like returns



● AltNovel supports regional ecosystems by providing knowledge and capital.



Operating with independence in portfolio structuring and opportunity identification, AltNovel optimises private capital allocation bridging gaps and enhancing net returns.

In what we do, we are driven by purpose and innovation. We think outside the box to create a real impact. Built on the principles of transparency, clarity, and independence we will empower investors by providing comprehensive, unbiased information.

The team’s global and regional expertise will be enhanced by our global partners’ track record, deep research and aligned philosophy in investing and private capital solutions.

AltNovel aims to unleash the potential of untapped private wealth, leading to a more balanced society and planet with purposeful investing, driving positive change and sustainable financial returns. Climate investing and real impact strategies will be core areas for AltNovel.

"We are really excited to establish a presence in ADGM with a Cat 3c licence. Having spent significant time in the region we aim to bring novelty in both origination and elevation of Private Capital, promoting transparency, alignment, research, liquidity, and education with clear goals - access, net returns, value generation. We are proud to become an active member of the ecosystem and look forward to contributing back to the region."

- Stergios Voskopoulos, CEO & Founder of AltNovel

Mohamed Abdulghaffar, Head of Relationships Management at ADGM said, “We are pleased to welcome AltNovel into ADGM’s vibrant ecosystem. Our robust fund framework enables collective investment fund management companies such as AltNovel to operate in a business-friendly environment with the flexibility to structure a wide variety of funds. We look forward to the milestones AltNovel will achieve in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

- ADGM Senior Management



For more information about AltNovel and its innovative approach to alternative investments, please visit www.altnovel.co or contact us at info@altnovel.co.