Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Alteryx, Inc., a leading AI and data analytics company, today announced the appointment of Michelle Huff as Chief Marketing Officer (“CMO”) to lead the company’s marketing strategy. This key executive hire underscores Alteryx’s commitment to amplifying its unified platform, Alteryx One, and advancing the company’s next chapter of innovation and growth.

Bringing more than 25 years of experience driving marketing and go-to-market strategies for high-growth tech companies, Huff will oversee all aspects of Alteryx’s global marketing initiatives, including product marketing, brand positioning, customer advocacy, and demand generation. Under Huff’s leadership, the company aims to accelerate market momentum and overall business growth globally. Her appointment signals the company’s strategic focus on strengthening its global presence, elevating brand awareness, and deepening customer engagement.

“I am energized to join Alteryx at such a pivotal moment for both the company and the broader industry,” said Michelle Huff, Chief Marketing Officer, Alteryx. “What sets Alteryx apart is its commitment to empowering enterprises around the world to get more value from their data through analytics, AI-driven automation, and true data democratization. With a customer-first mindset and a passion for building high-performing marketing teams, I am ready to help shape the next phase of growth at Alteryx.”

Prior to joining Alteryx, Huff served as CMO at UserTesting, where she was instrumental in the company’s growth journey, from early-stage startup through IPO, acquisition, and merger, while significantly strengthening customer engagement and advocacy. She was CMO at Act-On Software and previously held senior marketing and product leadership positions at Salesforce and Oracle, with a focus on data management.

“Michelle is a world-class leader,” said Andy MacMillan, Chief Executive Officer at Alteryx. “I've always had a genuine appreciation for her ability to clearly and simply communicate value and positioning. Michelle is an exceptional executive, and I’m looking forward to seeing the impact she’ll make at Alteryx.”

As AI adoption accelerates across the Middle East, Alteryx is aligned with the UAE’s vision to become a global leader in the field, an area expected to contribute nearly $96 billion to the nation's economy by 2030. This growth is fueled by strong government backing, digital transformation efforts, and increasing demand for data-driven decision-making. With its emphasis on turning data into actionable insights through low-code, no-code analytics, Alteryx is well-positioned to support this agenda and help UAE enterprises unlock new opportunities through accessible, scalable automation.

