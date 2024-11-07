Jeddah - Altawkilat Premium, the official dealer of Hongqi in Saudi Arabia, proudly announces its participation in the Jeddah Motor Show, where it is displaying a selection of the brand’s most luxurious and innovative vehicles. This participation underscores Altawkilat's commitment to offering top-tier luxury automotive experiences to car enthusiasts across the Kingdom.

The event highlights five premium models from Hongqi's lineup, including the facelifted versions of the HS5 and H9 with their sophisticated and modern designs. Alongside them are the dynamic HS3, the stylish Ousado, and the ultra-luxurious all-electric SUV, E-HS9. Each vehicle brings something unique to the show. The HS5 is equipped with a 2.0 L turbocharged engine and an 8-speed shift-by-wire transmission, offering multiple driving modes for a personalized experience. The H9 blends high performance with refined luxury, with 2 engine options and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission for seamless driving. This model elevates luxury with premium materials, advanced technology, and a meticulously crafted interior, offering an unparalleled driving experience. The HS3 stands out with its dynamic performance, sleek design, and efficient engine options. Ousado boasts a high-performance 2.0 L turbocharged engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, ensuring both power and comfort. Finally, the E-HS9, Hongqi's all-electric flagship SUV, showcases its state-of-the-art technology, luxury features, and elegant design, setting a new standard for electric vehicles.

Waleed Quotah, the events and motorsport manager of Altawkilat Premium, warmly welcomes visitors to the stand, followed by Bader Alhamdan, a sales expert who provides an insightful walkthrough of the displayed vehicles, emphasizing their unique features and advanced innovations.

Hongqi’s lineup at the Jeddah Motor Show demonstrates the brand’s commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with luxurious design and powerful performance. A key highlight of the show is the exclusive "7 7 7" program, offering customers 7 years of unlimited warranty, 7 free maintenance services, and 7 years of roadside assistance, enhancing the luxury ownership experience that Hongqi provides.

Altawkilat is an integral part of the Abduljawad Group, a well-established and successful business conglomerate with expertise in various sectors, including automobile trade, car rentals, spare parts, and after-sales services. Operating from its headquarters in Jeddah, Altawkilat has a robust network of branches across Saudi Arabia, covering the Eastern, Central, Western, and Southern provinces. The company is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and maintaining the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

With its expanding presence in Saudi Arabia’s luxury automotive market, Hongqi continues to elevate the driving experience by combining advanced technology, refined design, and unparalleled service, fulfilling customer aspirations and providing comprehensive after-sales support through its distinguished "7 7 7" program. This dedication to luxury and innovation reflects the brand’s core values, making #I_AM_HONGQI more than just a slogan.