Kuwait: Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading international retail franchise operators, has today announced the launch of its omnichannel retail media network, Alshaya Media Connect (AMC).

Alshaya Media Connect is set to become a fully integrated media service network which will bring cutting-edge solutions for retail media advertising to businesses across the region by leveraging first-party data insights from Alshaya’s 70 franchise partners.

These partners span diverse categories such as Fashion & Footwear, Home Furnishing, Beauty, and Food, operating over 4,000 stores and more than 125 online and digital businesses across the region. The new network is also integrated with Aura, Alshaya’s globally recognised, award-winning loyalty programme, which boasts 8.3 million members across Bahrain, Qatar, KSA, Kuwait, and UAE.

Partnering with a range of media agencies and technology partners, AMC will use insights from vast customer touch points to allow advertisers to run targeted campaigns at scale to reach new and potential customers across onsite and offsite channels. The evolved capabilities of AMC will enable brands to utilise the Group’s extensive network of in-store screens to create a seamless omnichannel experience.

To enhance our capabilities in offsite campaigns, Alshaya Group has partnered with Epsilon, an advertising and marketing technology company, part of Publicis Groupe, starting in the UAE and KSA. This collaboration will enable endemic and non-endemic advertisers to connect with target audiences through programmatic advertising. More partnerships are on the way as we scale up our offerings in upcoming months.

Francois Orhan, Director of Loyalty, Payment, Data & Analytics at Alshaya Group said: “Alshaya Group’s network of trusted franchise partners and loyal customers provides the foundation for a truly innovative, large-scale retail media network. The launch of Alshaya Media Connect is an exciting opportunity for advertisers to connect with distinct groups of shoppers with precision.

“They will gain access to real-time audience segmentation, enabling them to optimise campaign performance, especially during crucial sales periods. Additionally, with strong data foundations, the network will offer advanced measurement capabilities, allowing for a holistic view of sales impact across both online and offline channels.”

By partnering with Epsilon, AMC will offer open web advertising for brands to engage with targeted audiences using AI models trained on purchase behaviors

Alshaya Media Connect is set to expand its reach later this year, launching in Kuwait and Qatar. This expansion will provide more brands with access to valuable data insights across the region. The journey will quickly continue with opportunities for brands to connect with Alshaya customers through social media, search, digital platforms and in-store.

To learn more about Alshaya Media Connect, contact amc@alshaya.com .

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 70 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 4,000 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, and Chipotle.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com.